The Viroqua/Youth Initiative boys and girls track teams are literally off and running, despite Old Man Winter’s lingering retreat, already competing in three indoor meets this spring season.
The VHS girls team, loaded with talented senior leadership and buoyed by the influx of 12 freshmen to the 2019 roster, appear poised for a run at their eighth Coulee Conference championship in the last nine years.
Large school invite,
UW-Platteville
The Blackhawk girls opened the season with a fourth-place finish at the 17-team Tri-State Large School Invitational held at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Williams Fieldhouse, March 15.
Viroqua head coach Adrian Ugo, entering his 11th season at the helm of the program, said he used this meet, “As a warm-up/practice meet…we have a lot of young athletes on the girl’s team (15 freshman) and several new to the sport on both teams (boys and girls). It was also less than two weeks into our season and so without much time to prepare we experimented and went to have some fun.”
Senior Jillian Weston earned the team’s only first-place medal topping the field in the 1600m run in 5:20.09. In a thrilling three-way battle, Weston narrowly edged out Waunakee’s Reagan Hoopes (5:20.24) and Middleton’s Lauren Pensegrau (5:20.54) for the top spot.
Sophomore Katrina Koppa grabbed a second-place medal with an impressive 34’-00” effort in the triple jump.
Senior Xana Leum displayed her versatility, piling up a total of 16 team points, placing third in the 55m hurdles (9.14), and fourt in both the 200m dash (29.17), and the long jump (15’-08”).
Junior Josie Dobbs raced to a 3rd-place finish in the 800m run in 2:36.92. Senior Julia Tropper, and freshman Jessica Anderson, joined Weston and Koppa on the 6th place 4x400 relay team, while senior Lauren Brendel placed 6th in the 1600 (5:58.80) and Junior Jordynn Bahr earned points with an 8th place finish in the shot-put (28’-10”).
Janesville Parker won the team title with 76.5 points, followed by Middleton with 68.5, Waunakee 56, Viroqua/YI 47, Mason City 43, Oregon 41, Davenport-West 39, Broadhead/Juda 37, Milton 36, Freeport 35, Platteville 31, PdC 24, Lancaster 17, Madison East 16, Dodgeville/Min Pt 9, Beloit Mem. 6 and Mt Horeb 3.
Field events were the strength of the Blackhawk boy’s team as sophomore Nicholas Schneider placed 4th in the shot-put (41’-04”) and classmate Jackson Rott finished 5th in the pole vault (10’-06”).
G-E-T Early Bird
Indoor Meet
In another warm-up meet, which was un-scored in regard to team standings, the VHS boys had a solid showing in the G-E-T Early Bird Indoor Meet at Gostomski Fieldhouse at St. Mary’s College in Winona, Minnesota, March 21. Rott earned a first-place finish in the pole vault with a personal best 11’-00 effort, while senior Trevor Howe also set a PBR in the same event at 10’-06”.
Schneider earned a third-place finish with a PBR in the shot-put (43’-05”) and freshman Max Thew took home 5th place honors in the 400m dash in 59.56. Zach Lohr placed 6th in the 55 m hurdles in 9.61.
Leum, Weston and Koppa, each captured 1st place honors on the girl’s side. Leum blew away the field in the 55m hurdles, finishing 1.1 seconds ahead of the 2nd place runner, with a time of 9.02. Weston finished over five seconds ahead of long-time rival Dana Feyen of GET to win the 800m run in 2:25.07 and Koppa opened some eyes with a 16’-02” effort to win the long jump. Brendel (2:42.35) placed 3rd and freshman Celia Amrhein (3:00.28) 6th in the 800m event behind Weston and Feyen.
Koppa also placed 3rd in the 200m dash in 29.69, while freshman Abby Koch (31.00) placed 6th in the same event. Leum added a 4th place finish in the 400m run in 1:07.94.
Bahr achieved a PBR in the shot-put at 28’-01” placing 2nd, while Tropper (6’-06) and Anderson (5’-06) placed 3rd and 4th in the pole vault. Junior Carmen Bri placed 6th in the 55m dash in 8:21 and Cayleigh Smith a VHS senior was 5th in the 1600m run in 6:46.67.
Golden Eagle Invitational
The Blackhawk girls took home 2nd place team honors at the Mauston High School-hosted Golden Eagle Invitational at UW-L’s Mitchell Hall, March 23, totaling 72 points. Holmen won the 14 team meet with 124 points, Viroqua/YI, followed by Onalaska 69, Fennimore 60.5, Nielsville/Granton 56, La Crosse Central 53, BRF 39.5, Reedsburg 36, La Crosse Logan 26, West Salem 21, Aquinas 12, Adams Friendship 7, Mauston 6 and Nekoosa 1.
Leum was the only double winner for the Blackhawks, capturing the gold in both the 55m hurdles and the triple jump. Leum, a Winona State recruit, set a PBR in the hurdle event with a time of 8.87 and was impressive with her first attempt at the triple jump event this spring at 36’-07”. Koppa finished second behind Leum in both events, with a 9.67 in the hurdles and a 34’-03.5” in the triple jump.
The Blackhawk girls had three other silver medal winners including Weston (7.50) in the 2000m, Brendel (3:26.74) in the 1000m and the 4x400 relay team (4:42.79) consisting of Carman, Dobbs and Erika and Lauren Brendel. The 4x200 all freshman relay team of Gracie Wagonmaster, Lexi Christianson, Ava Zahm and Anderson placed sixth with a time of 2:05.35.
Howe with a 4th place medal in the 1000m (3:04.1) and a 6th in the pole vault (11’-00”) was the only double place winner for the VHS boys. Schnieder placed 7th in the shot-put (40’-01.5”), Sam Saner was seventh in the 1000m (7:15.69) and the 4x400 relay of Remington Running, Cole Mayberry, Will Steffen and Thew placed seventh in a time of 4:20.21.
“I think the key going forward will be to bring out the intensity level of our younger and less experienced athletes,” Ugo said. “That will come with more experience and confidence.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.