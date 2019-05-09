“Finally, a nice day for a meet.” Was a comment from Viroqua/Youth Initiative track coach Adrian Ugo after the Blackhawks, following a series of cancelled meets due to an extremely cold, wet and snowy spring, at long last got back into competition on April 26 in the Sporty Salsman Invitational hosted by G-E-T April 26.
“We needed to start preparing for our upcoming conference meet…we went in with the intention to score high without showing all of our cards and it worked out pretty well,” Ugo said.
Quite well indeed, as the Blackhawks girls piled up 130 team points in route to claiming the team championship in a crowded 13 team field, while the VHS/YIHS boys racked up their highest point total this season placing fourth also among 13 teams.
Girls
The Blackhawks lady harriers claimed six individual championships, led by Xana Leum winning the gold in both the 100 and 300-meter hurdles. Jillian Weston 1600-meter run, Josie Dobbs 800-meter run, Jessica Anderson pole vault and Katrina Koppa long jump joined Leum with top of the podium performances.
Leum, a VHS senior, won a battle with Koppa, a Blackhawks sophomore, in both hurdle events, crossing the finish line in 16.33 in the 100 and 50.80 in the 300. Koppa placed 2nd in each event with times of 17.69 and 51.77 respectively. Leum added a 2nd place finish in the triple jump with combined leaps of 36’-05”
Weston, also a VHS senior, ran away from the field, covering the 1600-meter distance in 5:15.53, a full 21 seconds faster than the 2nd place runner. Weston’s teammate and fellow classmate, Lauren Brendel, placed 3rd in the same event with a time of 5:43.11.
Dobbs, a Blackhawk junior, outpaced a field of 20 runners in the 800-meter event with a time of 2:28.80, nearly three seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
Koppa led an impressive showing by the Blackhawks in the field events with a first-place effort in the long jump (16’-04”) in addition to her silver medal placings in the two hurdle competitions. Koppa proved her versatility and athleticism, placing in four events, also scoring team points with a 4th place finish in the 200-meter dash in a time of 28.59.
Anderson, a VHS freshman, earned the gold with a 7”06” effort in the pole vault, the best placing by a VHS girl in the event in recent memory. Julia Tropper joined Anderson on the podium in the same event with a 7”00” vault.
VHS junior Jordyn Bahr contributed team points in a pair of field events, placing third in the shot put (32’-10”) and a sixth-place finish in the discus (90’-06”). Teammate Jenna Harless scored team points with a seventh-place finish in the same event with an 88’-11” throw.
Freshman Abbie Diehl also scored points for the Blackhawks, placing eighth in the 3200-meter run in 14:41.
The Blackhawk relay teams also helped earn the team championship, placing second in the 4x400 (4:22.80), third in the 4x800 (11:17.57), seventh in the-4x100 (58.45) and 8th in the 4x200 (2:04.86). (Members of the relay teams were not available.)
Viroqua’s winning total of 130 points easily outdistanced second-place G-ET-’s 99, followed by Melrose-Mindoro with 92, Arcadia 75.5, BRF 73, Cochrane-Fountain City 54.5, Onalaska Luther 48, Blair-Taylor 44, Sparta 22, Augusta 20, Osseo-Fairchild 16, Lincoln 12 and G-E-T Redhawks 5.
Boys
Trevor Howe and Nicholas Schneider each grabbed first place medals, vaulting the Blackhawk boys to their impressive 4th place team finish.
Howe, a senior, was at the ‘top-of-the-podium’, in the pole vault with a season best effort of 12’-00”, and Schneider, a VHS sophomore, earned the gold with a 119’-10.50” effort in the discus throw. Sophomore Jackson Rott placed 3rd behind Howe in the pole vault at 11”-00”. Howe also competed in the 400-meter run placing 3rd in 53.43.
Also scoring points for the Blackhawks individually were sophomores Blake Peterson 4th in the long jump (18’-10.50”) and Isaac Porter 7th in the high jump (5’-06”) and junior Zach Lohr 8th in the 300-meter hurdles (47.81).
The Hawks also earned team points in all four relay competitions, placing 4th in the 4x100 (48.30), 5th in the 4x200 (1:44.27), 6th in the 4x400 (3:47.52) and 8th in the 4x800 (10.15.39). (Names of athletes on each relay-team were not available).
Host G-E-T won the team title with 124.333 points, followed by Arcadia 101.5, Sparta 87.333, Viroqua/YIHS 65, Ona Luther 59, BRF 58, Augusta 57, Cochrane-Fountain City 43.333, Blair-Taylor 35, Melrose-Mindoro 29, Lincoln 25.5, Osseo-Fairchild 15 and G-E-T Redhawks 2.
Coulee and South-Central Conference Tourney, May 3
Following even more cancelled events earlier in the week the teams competed in the Annual Coulee/South Central Conference Tournament hosted by Mauston HS and held at the UW-LaCrosse Memorial Field Complex.
Girls
The G-E-T girls turned the tables on the Blackhawks at this highly competitive event, capturing the team title with 104.5 points, VHS placed second with 91.50, followed by Arcadia 88.25, BRF 83, Wisconsin Dells 70, Onalaska Luther 57.5, West Salem 44, Adams-Friendship 39, Nekoosa 31.25, Westby 31.25, Westfield/Monticello 31 and Mauston 30.
Leum was the lone first-place winner in individual competition for the Blackhawks, capturing the top spot in the triple jump at 35’-05.25”. Koppa made it a one-two finish for the team once again in the event with leaps totaling 33’-10.5”.
The only other gold medal victory for VHS came in the 4x800 relay team of Weston, Brendel, Dobbs and Anna Dlugi with a combined time of 10.05.05. Dlugi, just a freshman, also found herself on the podium with a 3rd place medal in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:40.91.
Leum (15.97) and Koppa (16.80) placed 2nd and 3rd respectively in the 100-meter hurdles and Leum (50.80) took 2nd place honors in the 300-meter hurdles.
Weston placed second behind defending state champion Dana Feyen of G-E-T in the 3200-meter run in 11:32.39, a full one minute and fourteen seconds ahead of the 3rd place finisher in the event. Caleigh Smith earned an 8th place medal in the 3200 with a time of 13.45.19.
Brendel grabbed a fourth-place finish in the 1600-meter run in 5:45.22, Dobbs place sixth in the 400 meter dash in 1:05.43, while Koppa (28.82), Bri Carman (28.88) placed sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 200 meter dash and Anderson was sixth in the pole vault at 7’-06”. Bahr placed sixth in the shot put with a toss of 31’-03” and seventh in the discus with a throw of 85”-09”.
The 4x200 relay combination of junior Presley Stilwell and freshmen Gracie Wagomaster, Erika Brendel and Ava Zahm placed 5th in 2:06.73 and the 4x100 team of sophomore Ariana Pratt, freshman Lexi Christianson, Tropper and Anderson placed 6th with a time of 56.89.
Leum took home a pair of silver medals placing second in both the 100 (15.86) and 300 (49.08) meter hurdles.,
Boys
The boys scuffled a bit at the meet placing 10th in the 12-team field with 27.5 points. West Salem was the top team with 116, followed by G-E-T with 109, Arcadia 108, Westby 80, Mauston 53.5, Wis. Dells 51, BRF 47, Nekoosa 42.5, Westfield/Monticello 32.5, Viroqua, Onalaska Luther 27 and Adams-Friendship 8.
Howe led the Blackhawk boys placing in three events, with a fourth in the pole vault at 11’-06”, sixth in the 800-meter run (2.10:75) and eighth in the 400-meter dash (54.91). Rott placed sixth in the pole vault at 11’-06”, while Lohr was sixth in the 110 hurdles (18.71) and Schneider was eigtth in the discus with a toss of 115”-04”. Porter earned fourth place in the 300-meter hurdles in 46.56.
The VHS 4x100 relay combo of freshman Max Thew, sophomores Lohr and Blake Peterson and junior Alex Jacobson placed fifth in 48.88, the 4x400 team of Porter, Thew, Lohr and senior Sawyer Felton placed seventh in 3:54.59 and Porter combined with seniors Sam Saner, Will Steffen and junior Cole Mayberry for an 8th place medal in the 4x800 relay in a time of 9:43.74.
“We have a very competitive conference with some great athletes, and it was telling to see them competing just a week before our own conference meet,” Ugo said. “We definitely need to clean up in a couple of areas, but I’m confident we’ll perform our best when we need to. Our younger athletes are starting to step up and it comes at a good time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.