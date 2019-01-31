Thursday, Jan. 24
WRESTLING
Coulee
Viroqua 69, Black River Falls 12
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Lucas Oldham (23-10) pinned Tyson O’Brien in just under a minute in the 126-pound match. In addition to Oldham’s pin, the Blackhawks had five other victories to help secure the win.
Kaleb Dobson (285) recorded Black River Falls’ only non-forfeit victory on the night after pinning Braxton Cary with eight seconds left in the second period.
Westby 57, Arcadia 16
WESTBY — The Norsemen took care of the Raiders with Dylan Nottestad (220) improving to 16-8 with a pin, and Dakota Bakkestuen (132) to 15-3 with a 3-1 decision over Tanner Klar.
GYMNASTICS
Coulee
West Salem co-op 131.175, Viroqua co-op 121.5
VIROQUA — Ella Krause won the all-around competition for West Salem (34.275). Viroqua’s Lydia Korn was second (33.525).
Krause won the beam (8.65) and the bars (8.675), while Korn won the vault (8.5) and floor exercise (9.25).
Saturday, Jan. 26
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coulee
Westby 41, Onalaska Luther 37
Macy Stellner had 15 points and Grace Hebel 13 as the Norsemen (9-6, 5-2) beat the Knights (4-11, 3-5). Stellner made three 3-pointers.
Kaitlyn Kennedy and Rachel Koenig scored eight apiece for Onalaska Luther.
Saturday, Jan. 26
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 75, Westby 69
Senior Bennett Loersch had 24 points and 19 rebounds to help the Knights outscored the Norsemen by 19 points in the second half at the Coulee Classic.
Loersch was 10-for-16 from the floor and had eight of his rebounds on the offensive end for Onalaska Luther (8-6, 5-2), which won the fourth time in five games. Teammate Joey McNamara led all scorers with 26 and made 5 of 10 attempts from the 3-point line.
Westby (7-5, 3-3) was outscored by 19 points in the second half and led by a 21-point game — all on seven 3-pointers — by Griffin Grass. Joe Armbruster added 14 and nine rebounds and Ryan Daines 13 points and nine rebounds.
