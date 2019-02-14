Friday, Feb. 8

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coulee

Westby 74, Viroqua 64

WESTBY — Alex Gluch had 12 of his 16 points and Ryan Daines 11 of his 14 in the second half for the Norsemen (10-5, 6-3) as they pulled away from a tied game at halftime.

Griffin Grass added 15 points for Westby, while Viroqua (5-11, 3-5) was led by Andrew Wedwick’s 24. Wedwick made three 3-pointers and scored 19 of his points in the second half.

Saturday, Feb. 9

WRESTLING

Division 2

Mauston Regional

MAUSTON — Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T won its regional with 265 points and is advancing 10 wrestlers to the Adams-Friendship sectional next weekend. West Salem/Bangor is advancing six wrestlers as Wesby has five. Viroqua has four and Arcadia one.

Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Julian Purney (42-1) won at 126 after pinning Viroqua’s Lucas Oldham (30-12) with no time to spare in the second period. Viroqua received a championship at 106 from Cale Anderson (41-2) after he won a 6-2 decision from Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Tanner Andersen (35-8). Josh Frye (113, 41-5) had another championship for Viroqua after defeating West Salem/Bangor’s Carlyle Lyga (29-13) 6-3.

West Salem/Bangor’s Aaron Bahr (41-4) won at 145, and teammate Dalton Schams (24-3) won at 138 in his return from an elbow injury.

Saturday, Feb. 9

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cashton 59, Viroqua 28

CASHTON — Olivia Hemmersbach had 22 points for Cashton as it turned a 15-point halftime lead into a 31-point win. Katelyn Schmitz (10) also landed in double figures for the Eagles.

Monday, Feb. 11

Coulee

Westby 81, Viroqua 26

VIROQUA — Westby (13-7, 7-3) was able to record a 40-point first half, and allowed Viroqua (1-18, 0-10) just nine to start the second half with a 31-point lead.

Saturday, Feb. 9

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coulee

Westby 53, Arcadia 27

ARCADIA — After being ahead by just four points at one point during the second half, Westby slid into its rhythm to nearly double-up the Raiders.

Griffin Grass led the Norsemen with 16 points, which included four 3s. Ryan Daines had 10 points, all of which came in the first half.

Arcadia (2-14) was led by Trace Bjorge with eight points.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.