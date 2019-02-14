Friday, Feb. 8
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coulee
Westby 74, Viroqua 64
WESTBY — Alex Gluch had 12 of his 16 points and Ryan Daines 11 of his 14 in the second half for the Norsemen (10-5, 6-3) as they pulled away from a tied game at halftime.
Griffin Grass added 15 points for Westby, while Viroqua (5-11, 3-5) was led by Andrew Wedwick’s 24. Wedwick made three 3-pointers and scored 19 of his points in the second half.
Saturday, Feb. 9
WRESTLING
Division 2
Mauston Regional
MAUSTON — Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T won its regional with 265 points and is advancing 10 wrestlers to the Adams-Friendship sectional next weekend. West Salem/Bangor is advancing six wrestlers as Wesby has five. Viroqua has four and Arcadia one.
Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Julian Purney (42-1) won at 126 after pinning Viroqua’s Lucas Oldham (30-12) with no time to spare in the second period. Viroqua received a championship at 106 from Cale Anderson (41-2) after he won a 6-2 decision from Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Tanner Andersen (35-8). Josh Frye (113, 41-5) had another championship for Viroqua after defeating West Salem/Bangor’s Carlyle Lyga (29-13) 6-3.
West Salem/Bangor’s Aaron Bahr (41-4) won at 145, and teammate Dalton Schams (24-3) won at 138 in his return from an elbow injury.
Saturday, Feb. 9
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cashton 59, Viroqua 28
CASHTON — Olivia Hemmersbach had 22 points for Cashton as it turned a 15-point halftime lead into a 31-point win. Katelyn Schmitz (10) also landed in double figures for the Eagles.
Monday, Feb. 11
Coulee
Westby 81, Viroqua 26
VIROQUA — Westby (13-7, 7-3) was able to record a 40-point first half, and allowed Viroqua (1-18, 0-10) just nine to start the second half with a 31-point lead.
Saturday, Feb. 9
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coulee
Westby 53, Arcadia 27
ARCADIA — After being ahead by just four points at one point during the second half, Westby slid into its rhythm to nearly double-up the Raiders.
Griffin Grass led the Norsemen with 16 points, which included four 3s. Ryan Daines had 10 points, all of which came in the first half.
Arcadia (2-14) was led by Trace Bjorge with eight points.
