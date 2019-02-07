BOYS BASKETBALL
Thursday, Jan. 31, Coulee
G-E-T 63, Viroqua 38
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (9-7, 7-2) made eight 3-pointers in the first half to maintain their conference lead over West Salem.
Ben Thompson scored 15 points, and teammates Grant Beirne and Josh Jumbeck added 12 and 11, respectively, as G-E-T won its third game in a row.
Friday, Feb. 1, Coulee
Westby 73, Black River Falls 62 WESTBY — The Norsemen (8-5, 4-3) received 17 points from senior Ryan Daines and 14 from junior Joe Armbruster to get by the Tigers.
Junior Elliot Bird scored 16 of his game-high points in the second half for Black River Falls (4-11, 2-6).
Mauston 62, Viroqua 45
MAUSTON, Wis. — Andrew Wedwick led the Blackhawks (5-10) with 10 points, but the Golden Eagles had a 33-20 lead by halftime.
Tuesday, Feb. 5, Coulee
Westby 59, G-E-T 58 (OT)
GALESVILLE — Senior Alex Gluch scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Norsemen’s upset win over the conference-leading Red Hawks. Senior Ryan Daines added 15 points for Westby (9-5, 5-3)
Josh Jumbeck scored 17 points for G-E-T (9-8, 7-3).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday, Jan. 31, Nonconference
Mauston 47, Viroqua 39
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (1-14) lost their 14th straight game. Senior Lauren Brendel led Viroqua with nine points.
Friday, Feb. 1, Coulee
G-E-T 61, Westby 44
GALESVILLE — The fifth-ranked Red Hawks (16-1, 9-0) won their 16th straight game behind 24 points from Lexi Wagner and 15 from Olivia Zielke. Wagner made three 3-pointers, and first-place G-E-T outscored the Norseman (9-7, 5-3) by 22 points in the second half.
Cassy Schmitz added 12 points for the Red Hawks, while junior Mollie Stenslien had 16 points to lead Westby.
Saturday, Feb. 2, Coulee
Westby 47, Arcadia 38
WESTBY — McKenna Manske scored a team-high 15 points to power Westby (10-7, 6-3). Teammate Grace Hebel added nine for the Norsemen, who led 19-9 at the half.
Ellie Hoesley scored a game-high 17 points for the Raiders (14-4, 7-3), while Mercedes Romo finished with nine.
Tuesday, Feb. 5, Coulee
G-E-T 67, Viroqua 15
VIROQUA — G-E-T, which is ranked fifth in Division 3, built a 53-10 halftime lead en route to defeating Viroqua (1-16, 0-9). Senior Lexi Wagner led the Red Hawks (17-1, 10-0) with 20 points.
Westby 64, Richland Center 54
WESTBY — Grace Hebel had 22 points in the Norsemen’s (9-5, 5-3) win, while McKenna Manske had 16.
BOYS HOCKEY
Thursday, Jan. 31, Nonconference
West Salem/Bangor 7, Viroqua 0
WEST SALEM — Alex Jackson had two goals for the Panthers (8-11), included a short-handed score in the first period of the shutout.
Sterling Skrede stopped all 18 shots the Blackhawks sent his way. Jackson also had an assist, and Sam Szymanski added a second short-handed goal in the first period and assisted on two more goals for West Salem/Bangor.
WRESTLING
Saturday, Feb. 2
Coulee Conference duals
ARCADIA — The Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T co-op won the team title with five dual victories that included a 52-21 win over second-place Westby. The Titans also beat Black River Falls 84-0, Arcadia 81-0, Viroqua 57-11 and West Salem/Bangor 47-19.
The Norsemen claimed second place with a 32-30 win over third-place West Salem/Bangor.
West Salem/Bangor’s Evan Wolfe (34-7) was 5-0 with three byes, but he recorded a significant 2-0 victory over Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Colton Sime (26-10) and beat Viroqua’s Josh Frye (38-5) by a 5-3 score after Frye moved up from 113 to 120.
Viroqua’s Cale Anderson (37-2) also went 5-0 and beat Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Tanner Andersen (32-7) 8-2.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Saturday, Feb. 2, Nonconference
Rock County 6, Viroqua co-op 1
BELOIT, Wis. — Erin Simonson scored with an assist from Maia Barendregt in the second period for the Blackhawks (8-10).
GYMNASTICS
Monday, Feb. 4
Viroqua 127.2, Westby 105.125
WESTBY — Viroqua’s Lydia Korn recorded a clean sweep of the events, winning the all-around with 33.8 points. She earned 8.5 on the floor, 8.45 on the bars and vault, and an 8.4 on the balance beam.
Westby’s Hannah Pedretti took third in the vault with a 8.325.
Tribune staff
