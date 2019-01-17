Viroqua Hills Golf Course was rated 20th out of 25 of the best Public Golf Courses in Wisconsin for the year 2018 by Golf Advisor.
“It helps solidify our good reputation,” said Ryan Nedland, manager of golf operations at the Viroqua Hills Golf Course.
According to golfadvisor.com, “The yearly Golf Advisor state best-of lists are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community throughout the year. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2018 to be eligible for this year’s list.”
There were 146 golf courses reviewed in Wisconsin, with a total of 5,955 reviews. Within the last year the Viroqua Hills Golf Course had an average rating of 4.9/5 with a total of nine reviews.
The Viroqua Hills Golf Course is ranked among courses that had hosted professional tournaments in the past. In 2017, the Erin Hills Golf Course in Erin, ranked fifth on the list, hosted the U.S. Open. In 2015, the Straights Golf Course at Whistling Straights in Sheboygan, ranked second on the list and hosted the PGA Championship.
“We always keep our course in great condition,” Nedland said. “The maintenance crew has done such a good job in giving us a good product. Our playing course keeps drawing people back.”
The clubhouse is open Thursdays and Saturdays beginning at 11 a.m. during the winter and will open full time March 15. The opening of the course itself is dependent on the weather.
