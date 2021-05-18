 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Viroqua Hills golf scores
0 comments

Viroqua Hills golf scores

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ladies Day

May 13 (morning)Game of the day: Scramble

Hostess: Barb Theis

Low gross: 38 Nadine Hall, Bonnie Rath, Linda Hall, Sharon DeWitt

Low putts: 11 Nadine Hall, Bonnie Rath, Linda Hall, Sharon DeWitt

Game of the day winner: Nadine Hall, Bonnie Rath, Linda Hall, Sharon DeWitt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News