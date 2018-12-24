Carter Holmes is an avid hockey player for Viroqua Thunder youth hockey and plays for the Coulee Region Jr. Chill AAA during the summer months. During hockey in February, Carter was hit with a hockey puck in the neck. After the bruising and swelling went away, Carter said he still had a lump there. After several tests, it was determined that he would need surgery. While waiting for surgery, Carter played his last hockey game with his Coulee Region Jr. Chill AAA hockey team which took place on June 24 and his team won first place during their tournament in the Twin Cities, something Carter needed to help him stay upbeat, his dad, Tom Holmes said.
Carter was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma 2A on June 29 after having surgery on June 28. Carter was also told during his meeting with his oncologist that he wouldn’t be able to play hockey until January or February. During the next week Carter had a PET scan to see if he had any remaining cancer in his body, which both right and left side lymph nodes were showing activity. Carter was sent back to Gundersen Health System to have his chemotherapy port installed July 9 and started his first cycle of chemotherapy July 13. After having three cycles, the doctors performed another PET scan, waiting on pins and needles, the cancer, or activity as the doctors call it, showed that both his right and left side lymph nodes were gone, his test results showed some activity by his tonsils and adenoids.
Being determined by the results, Carter was given two options, either wait four to weeks (to see if the cancer would come back) or have another surgery to remove his tonsils and adenoids. He elected to go through the surgery; he had to wait one more week after surgery and was given the best news he had all summer, that he was in remission, Tom said.
Carter was able to have his chemotherapy port removed Oct. 26. Hockey season was approaching fast, as Viroqua was already underway in setting up their ice. Carter was bound and determined to be on the ice very soon. His doctors medically cleared him Nov. 15.
During Carter’s medical procedures he was an candidate for Make-a-Wish. Carter has a love and passion of hockey, especially for his Chicago Blackhawks. His wish was to attend an Blackhawks game, drop the puck, practice with the team, and see their locker room.
Carter’s wish became reality when Carter and his family were on a trip to Chicago. On Nov. 15 he met with the Blackhawks coordinator who introduced him to the Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman who signed Carter to a one-day contract, and was given a behind the scene tour of the United Center. Carter was then taken to the Blackhawks locker room, where he was given his own spot in the locker room, and his own personalized jersey. Carter began to suit up, the first time since June’s hockey tournament. He soon got dressed and was then next standing on the ice with his hockey idol Patrick Kane and the rest of the Chicago Blackhawks.
Carter’s family includes his dad, Tom Holmes, mom, Tricia Holmes, and siblings Allyson and Austin.
“Since the Chicago Blackhawks trip,” Tom said, “Carter has returned back to playing with his Viroqua Thunder Peewee Hockey team. Although he gets a bit winded sooner than he likes, he is bound and determined to be back to himself.”
