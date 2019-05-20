The VHS/YIHS teams hosted the annual Blackhawk Invitational at the Viroqua High School Athletic Complex, Monday May 6.
“We use this meet to prepare for our conference meet, test some of our fun relays and in general just have a fun time,” said coach Adrian Ugo. “It’s always fun to have our home meet right before our conference meet, we tend to perform well on our own track, and it sets us up nicely going forward.”
Cashton won the girls portion of the meet with 130 points, followed by VHS/YIHS with 110, Royall 79.5, Bangor 63, Westby 62, PdC 61, Brookwood 43, Hillsboro 39, Desoto 35, West Salem 19, Necedah 19, Seneca 18 and Viroqua JVs2.
On the boys side Westby took home the team title with 126.5, followed by Bangor with 117, West Salem 103.5, Cashton 98, Viroqua 64, PdC 41, Royall 38, Brookwood 37, Hillsboro 36, Necedah 16, Desoto 11 and Seneca 4.
Boys
200-meter dash 5) Trevor Howe 24:16
400-meter dash 5) Patrick Corr 55.81
1600-meter run 6) Will Steffen 5:24.51
7) Cole Mayberry 5:26.67
110-meter hurdles 5) Zach Lohr 18:31
4x100-relay 4) Viroqua; Blake Peterson, Nolan Peterson, Max Thew and Jackson Rott 48.02
4x200-relay 6) Viroqua; Sawyer Felton, Isaac Porter, Lohr and Nolan Peterson 1:39.88
4x400-relay 1) Viroqua; Howe, Corr, Blake Peterson and Thew 3:43.43
4x800-relay 6) Viroqua; Sam Saner, Mayberry, Ansel Brennaman and Austin Winker 19:09.69
Pole Vault 2) Howe 12’-00
3) Rott 11’-06
4) Thew 9’-00
Triple jump 5) Nolan Peterson 36’-02.50
Discus 3) Nicholas Schneider 119’-00
Girls
100-meter dash 2) Katrina Koppa 13.24
6) Bri Carmen 13.90
7) Jessica Anderson 13.94
400-meter dash 5) Lexi Christianson 1:09.69
8) Erika Brendel (JV) 1:11.38
800-meter run 1) Jillian Weston 2:20.05
2) Josie Dobbs 2:29.83
3) Lauren Brendel 2:32.37
1600-meter run 3) Anna Dlugi 6:01.50
300-meter hurdles 3) Koppa 49.57
4x100-relay 4) Presley Stilwell, Jenna Harless, Gracie Wagonmaster and Carmen 56:73
4x200 1) Koppa, Xana Leum, Dobbs and Weston 1:51.31
4x400 2) Lauren Brendel, Weston, Dobbs and Leum 4:14.64
8) Ava Zahm, Abby Diehl, Celian Amrhein and Arianna Pratt 5:15.59
Pole Vault 3) Anderson 8’-00
Triple jump 8) Wagonmaster 30’-04.75
Shot put 2) Jordyn Bahr 32’-02
7) Harless 29’-05
Discus: 3) Bahr 96’-01
4) Harless 94’-11
6) Kerbie Brose 83’-03
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.