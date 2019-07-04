The Viroqua Junior Legion baseball team is hosting the Junior Legion 16 and under regional at the Viroqua Park Bowl, July 11-13. There is a bracket in Viroqua and a bracket in Onalaska. The winners will play each other for a trip to state.

July 11

Game 1 3 p.m. Pdc vs. Fennimore

Game 2 5:30 p.m. Viroqua vs. Tomah

Game 3 8 p.m. winner Game 1 vs. Westby

July 12

Game 4 3 p.m. loser Game 1 vs. loser Game 2

Game 5 5:30 winner Game 2 vs. winner of Game 3

Game 6 800 winner Game 4 vs. loser Game 3

July 13

Game 7 3 p.m. winner Game 6 vs. loser Game 5

Game 8 5:30 p.m. winner of Game 5 vs. winner of Game 7 (if necessary) depending on Game 8

Game 9 will start at 8 p.m. loser of Game 8 if first loss vs. winner of Game 8

Winner will play the winner at Onalaska.

