The Viroqua Junior Legion baseball team is hosting the Junior Legion 16 and under regional at the Viroqua Park Bowl, July 11-13. There is a bracket in Viroqua and a bracket in Onalaska. The winners will play each other for a trip to state.
July 11
Game 1 3 p.m. Pdc vs. Fennimore
Game 2 5:30 p.m. Viroqua vs. Tomah
Game 3 8 p.m. winner Game 1 vs. Westby
July 12
Game 4 3 p.m. loser Game 1 vs. loser Game 2
Game 5 5:30 winner Game 2 vs. winner of Game 3
Game 6 800 winner Game 4 vs. loser Game 3
July 13
Game 7 3 p.m. winner Game 6 vs. loser Game 5
Game 8 5:30 p.m. winner of Game 5 vs. winner of Game 7 (if necessary) depending on Game 8
Game 9 will start at 8 p.m. loser of Game 8 if first loss vs. winner of Game 8
Winner will play the winner at Onalaska.
