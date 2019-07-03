The American Legion baseball polls for all three varsity classes for the week of July 1 are as follows:
Class A
1. Viroqua 23-5
2. Prairie Du Chien 14-2
3. Ripon 7-0
4. Waupun 10-1
5. Medford 8-1
Receiving Votes: East Troy 5-3, Freedom 5-4, Little Chute 5-2, Wrightstown 4-4, St. Mary's Springs 5-4
Class AA
1. River Falls 10-2
2. Hortonville 8-2
3. Holmen 12-4
4. New London 10-3
5. Antigo 9-5
Receiving Votes: Ashwaubenon 11-4, Onalaska 13-7, Rhinelander 9-4, Lomira/Theresa 5-2, Kewaunee County 4-2
Class AAA
1. Fond Du Lac 12-4
2. Rock County 13-4
3. Wisconsin Rapids 12-3
4. Manitowoc 10-2
5. Sheboygan 14-7
Receiving Votes: Appleton Post 38 10-3, Plover 16-7, Eau Claire 9-6, Oshkosh 6-1, Depere 9-5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.