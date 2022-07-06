 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Viroqua Legion baseball team wins home tournament

Viroqua tourney champs

The Viroqua 138'ers celebrate winning the championship at the 2022 Viroqua Legion Baseball Tournament, Tuesday, July 5.

 Contributed photo

After having games rained out and rescheduled twice during the 2022 Viroqua Legion Baseball Tournament, the Viroqua 138’ers came out on top, winning the championship trophy Tuesday, July 5.

In the championship game, Viroqua defeated La Crescent 3-1. Earlier in the day they defeated West Salem 7-1

The tournament opened Friday, July 1, with the 138’ers losing to La Crescent 4-0. The team then faced Winona and won 6-0.

The tournament games scheduled for Saturday, July 2, were rained out and rescheduled for Sunday, July 3. In Sunday’s games, Viroqua defeated Prairie du Chien 7-0 and Westby 5-4; they lost to Onalaska 10-8.

Play resumed Tuesday, July 5, after the Fourth of July games were called off due to rain.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

