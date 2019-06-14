The Viroqua Legion baseball team will host its annual tournament June 21-23. Games will be played in Viroqua’s Park Bowl and in Westby.

June 21

2 p.m. Onalaska vs La Crescent

4 p.m. West Salem vs PdC

6 p.m. Union Grove vs West Salem

8 p.m. Viroqua vs Union Grove

at Westby

6 p.m. Winona vs Onalaska

8 p.m. La Crescent vs Westby

Pool A: 1. Onalaska, 2. Westby, 3. Winona 4. La Crescent

June 22

10:30 a.m. West Salem vs Viroqua

12:45 La Crescent vs Winona

noon Onalaska at Westby

3 p.m. PdC vs Union Grove

5:30 p.m. Westby vs Winona

7:45 p.m. PdC vs Viroqua

Pool B: 1. PdC, 2. Union Grove, 3. Viroqua, 4. West Salem

June 23

10:30 a.m. Seventh place

12:45 p.m. Fifth place

3 p.m. Third place

5:30 p.m. First place

