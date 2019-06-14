The Viroqua Legion baseball team will host its annual tournament June 21-23. Games will be played in Viroqua’s Park Bowl and in Westby.
June 21
2 p.m. Onalaska vs La Crescent
4 p.m. West Salem vs PdC
6 p.m. Union Grove vs West Salem
8 p.m. Viroqua vs Union Grove
at Westby
6 p.m. Winona vs Onalaska
8 p.m. La Crescent vs Westby
Pool A: 1. Onalaska, 2. Westby, 3. Winona 4. La Crescent
June 22
10:30 a.m. West Salem vs Viroqua
12:45 La Crescent vs Winona
noon Onalaska at Westby
3 p.m. PdC vs Union Grove
5:30 p.m. Westby vs Winona
7:45 p.m. PdC vs Viroqua
Pool B: 1. PdC, 2. Union Grove, 3. Viroqua, 4. West Salem
June 23
10:30 a.m. Seventh place
12:45 p.m. Fifth place
3 p.m. Third place
5:30 p.m. First place
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.