Viroqua Legion wins Class A state tournament

The Viroqua 138’ers claimed the championship at the 2022 Class A Legion State Baseball Tournament, Tuesday, Aug. 2, by defeating the Prairie du Chien Grasshoppers, 10-0 in five innings.

This was the team’s fifth state championship. They were also champions in 1991, 2004, 2005 and 2021.

At the end of the tournament, which was held in Viroqua's Park Bowl beginning Friday, July 29, the 2022 American Legion Baseball Class A State All-Tournament Team was announced.

Viroqua’s Griffin Olson, Casey Kowalczyk, Kamden Oliver, Ashton Swanson and Tyler Quackenbush were named to the all-tournament team. Connor Butzler of Westby-Coon Valley also made the team.

The all-tournament team also included Altoona’s Dyllan Bauer, Fond du Lac-St. Mary's Springs’ Luke Filter and Ian Sabel, Denmark’s Abe Kapinos, Luke Miller and Hayden Konkol, and Prairie du Chien’s Brady Russell, Maddox Cjeka, Colton Thompson and Ty Wagner.

Quackenbush was the Tournament MVP and Butzler was the Batting Champion.