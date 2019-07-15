Ely tournament champs

Viroqua Legion took first place in Sir G’s Mid-Summer Nights Classic played in Ely, Minnesota, July 12-14. Pictured are (front, from left) Jack Olson, Tate Knutson, Clayton Slack, Evan Hubatch, Griffin Olson, Dawson Swenson, Pete Swanson; (back) Brandon Mickelson, Andrew Wedwick, Aaron Huebsch, Ryan Zemla, Hunter Vikemyr, Mason Skrede, Kyler Buros, Brett Skrede and Andrew Bomkamp.

 Heidi Hubatch photo

ELY, Minn. — Clayton Slack drove in the winning run with a single in the bottom of the seventh to push the Viroqua American Legion baseball team to a 3-2 win over Esko in the championship of the Ely Tournament on Sunday.

Slack had two hits, as did Griffin Olson for Viroqua. Hunter Vikemyr and Ryan Zemla each doubled.

Ryan Zemla pitched 6⅓ innings, but got a no-decision. Andrew Wedwick finished the seventh inning for Zemla, and got the win.

Viroqua is 31-7 this season.

Game 1-Cloquet 7-2; Game 2- Hermantown 3-0; Game 3- Proctor 12-4; Game 4- Esko 3-2.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.