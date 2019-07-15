ELY, Minn. — Clayton Slack drove in the winning run with a single in the bottom of the seventh to push the Viroqua American Legion baseball team to a 3-2 win over Esko in the championship of the Ely Tournament on Sunday.
Slack had two hits, as did Griffin Olson for Viroqua. Hunter Vikemyr and Ryan Zemla each doubled.
Ryan Zemla pitched 6⅓ innings, but got a no-decision. Andrew Wedwick finished the seventh inning for Zemla, and got the win.
Viroqua is 31-7 this season.
Game 1-Cloquet 7-2; Game 2- Hermantown 3-0; Game 3- Proctor 12-4; Game 4- Esko 3-2.
