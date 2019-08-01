Midget League Results
Wednesday, July 10th
Walmart—9 Culver's—8; Peoples State Bank—10 Edward Jones—Margaret Severson—11; Shane Peterson Realty—15 River Valley Auto—16.
Monday, July 15th
River Valley Auto—18 Culver's—18; Walmart—8 Peoples State Bank—12; Shane Peterson Realty—8 Edward Jones—Margaret Severson—12.
Wednesday, July 17th
Culver's—8 Edward Jones—Margaret Severson—6; Peoples State Bank—15 Shane Peterson Realty—17; Walmart—16 River Valley Auto—9.
Midget League Standings
as of July 17th
Edward Jones—9-1; Shane Peterson Realty—6-4; Walmart—6-4; Peoples State Bank—3-5-2; Culver's—2-6-2; River Valley Auto—1-7-2.
Monday, July 22nd—Playoff Game #1
Walmart—14 River Valley Auto—13; Peoples State Bank—15 Culvers—12; Shane Peterson Realty & Edward Jones—Margaret Severson—BYE.
Wednesday, July 24th—Playoff Game #2
Shane Peterson Realty--8 Walmart--5; Peoples State Bank—16 Edward Jones—Margaret Severson--9.
Thursday, July 25th—Championship Game
Shane Peterson Realty—28 Peoples State Bank—27
Little League Results
Thursday, July 11th
Spaeth’s Flooring—3 Nuzum Building Supply—11; Sleepy Hollow—8 Kickapoo Homes—3; Rockweilers—4 Dairy Queen—5; Citizens First Bank--BYE.
Little League Standings
as of July 11th
Sleepy Hollow—7-1; Nuzum Building Supply—5-3; Dairy Queen—5-2-1; Kickapoo Homes—4-3-1; Rockweilers—2-5-1; Spaeth’s Flooring—1-6; Citizens First Bank—0-6-1.
Monday, July 23rd—Playoff Game #1
Nuzum Building Supply—12 Citizens First Bank—2; Kickapoo Homes—15 Spaeth’s Flooring—5; Dairy Queen—7 Rockweilers—6; Sleepy Hollow—BYE.
Tuesday, July 24th—Playoff Game #2
Nuzum Building Supply--5 Kickapoo Homes--6; Dairy Queen--8 Sleepy Hollow--3.
Thursday, July 26th—Championship Game
Kickapoo Homes--2 Dairy Queen—5
Ponytail League Results
Tuesday, July 9th
Kwik Trip—4 Sports World—5; Pro-Tech Imaging—10 City Styles—2.
Thursday, July 11th
Pro-Tech Imaging—13 Sports World—14; City Styles—2 Kwik Trip--9
Ponytail Standings
as of July 11th
Sports World—7-0; Pro-Tech Imaging—3-4; City Styles—2-5; Kwik Trip—2-5.
Tuesday, July 16th—Playoff Game #1
Sports World—14 City Styles—11; Pro-Tech Imaging—17 Kwik Trip—20.
Tuesday, July 23rd—Championship Game
Sports World--9 Kwik Trip—15
U12 Street Smarts Driving School Baseball Team Results
West Salem Tournament
Game 1: Viroqua—17 Arcadia—7. Winning pitcher was Matthew Weston with 3 1/3 innings pitched and 3 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Benson McDowell 3-3 with 3 RBI, Boden Fortney 2-3 with 1 RBI, and Ryder Steele 2-3.
Game 2: Viroqua—12 Sparta—2. Winning pitcher was Alex Hoyum with 4 innings pitched and 5 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Solomon Murdock 2-2 with 3 RBI, Vinny Klum 2-2 with a homerun and 2 RBI, and Landen Starr 2-3 with 2 RBI.
Game 3: Viroqua—5 Holmen—6. Leading hitters were Alex Hoyum 2-3 with a homerun and 2 RBI, Vinny Klum 2-3, and Solomon Murdock 2-3.
Game 4: Championship Game: Viroqua: 9 Holmen—0. Winning pitcher was Alex Hoyum with 6 innings pitched, 10 strikeouts, and 0 runs. Leading hitters were Jack Dahl 2-2 with 2 RBI and Landen Starr 1-2 with 1 RBI.
July 11th Viroqua—11 Shelby Youth Baseball—10. Winning pitcher was Matthew Weston with 2/3 innings pitched and 1 strikeout. Leading hitters were Alex Hoyum 1-3 with a homerun and 4 RBI, Benson McDowell 2-2 with a homerun and 1 RBI, and Jaxen Unseth 2-3 with 1 RBI Walk-off single.
July 18th Viroqua—3 Sparta—4. Leading hitter were Alex Hoyum 2-2 with 2 RBI and Landen Starr 2-3.
Pre-Stars Tournament—July 20-21
Game 1: Viroqua 11 Shelby Youth Sports—3. Winning pitcher was Benson McDowell with 3 innings pitched and 5 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Matthew Weston 2-2 with 1 RBI and Vinny Klum 1-2 with 2 RBI.
Game 2: Viroqua—5 Boys & Girls Club—1. Winning pitcher was Jaxen Unseth with 3 innings pitched and 3 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Landen Starr 2-3, Solomon Murdock 1-2 with 1 RBI, and Carter Holmes 1-2 with 1 RBI.
Game 3: Viroqua—2 Holmen—6. Leading hitters were Matthew Weston 1-3 with 1 RBI, Alex Hoyum 1-3, and Brooks Hoffland 1-2.
Game 4: Semi Final Game Viroqua 6 Holmen—7. Leading hitters were Matthew Weston 2-2 with 1 RBI, Benson McDowell 2-2 with 1 RBI, Alex Hoyum 2-3, and Jaxen Unseth 2-2.
U12 Aligned for Health Chiropractic Baseball Team Results
July 8th Viroqua—7 Cashton—6. Winning pitcher was Alex Klum with 2 2/3 innings pitched and 6 strikeouts. Tavin Hagen had the save with 1/3 inning pitched and 1 strikeout. Leading hitters were Tyden Lind 2-2 with 4 RBI and Gavyn Hansen 1-1 with 1 RBI.
July 10th Viroqua—6 Westby—4. Winning pitcher was Tanner Bast with 1 1/3 innings pitched and 0 earned runs. Leading hitters were Tavin Hagen 2-3 with a homerun and 4 RBI, and Alex Klum 1-2 with 2 RBI.
July 15th Viroqua—7 Coon Valley—7. Leading hitters were Tavin Hagen 2-3 with 1 RBI, Tanner Bast 2-3, and Gavyn Hansen 2-3 with a homerun and 2 RBI.
July 17th Viroqua—11 Kickapoo—4. Winning pitcher was Tanner Bast with 2 innings pitched and 2 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Brandon Skrede 2-3 with 4 RBI, Tavin Hagen 2-3 with 2 RBI, and Tanner Schwem 1-2 with 2 RBI.
U12 Aligned for Health Chiropractic Season Summary—15 Wins and 6 losses. They were also the Pre-Stars Tournament Runners-Up.
