Midget League Results

Wednesday, July 10th

Walmart—9 Culver's—8; Peoples State Bank—10 Edward Jones—Margaret Severson—11; Shane Peterson Realty—15 River Valley Auto—16.

Monday, July 15th

River Valley Auto—18 Culver's—18; Walmart—8 Peoples State Bank—12; Shane Peterson Realty—8 Edward Jones—Margaret Severson—12.

Wednesday, July 17th

Culver's—8 Edward Jones—Margaret Severson—6; Peoples State Bank—15 Shane Peterson Realty—17; Walmart—16 River Valley Auto—9.

Midget League Standings

as of July 17th

Edward Jones—9-1; Shane Peterson Realty—6-4; Walmart—6-4; Peoples State Bank—3-5-2; Culver's—2-6-2; River Valley Auto—1-7-2.

Monday, July 22nd—Playoff Game #1

Midget League first-place team

The Viroqua Park and Rec Midget League first-place team this year is Shane Peterson Realty. Pictured are (front, from left) Lucas Neprud, Moses Voz, Eli Walker, Caleb Runice, Ely Canavan; (back) Gabe Berger, Wyatt Emslie, Kayden Lottig and coach Clayton Slack.

Walmart—14 River Valley Auto—13; Peoples State Bank—15 Culvers—12; Shane Peterson Realty & Edward Jones—Margaret Severson—BYE.

Wednesday, July 24th—Playoff Game #2

Shane Peterson Realty--8 Walmart--5; Peoples State Bank—16 Edward Jones—Margaret Severson--9.

Midget League second-place team

The Viroqua Park and Rec Midget League second-place team this season is People State Bank. Pictured are (front, from left) Liam Schwarz, Graham Benzing, Orion Skoda, Kii Siemon, Bear Albright; (back) coach Evan Hubatch, Noah Schwarz, Porter Skoda, Henry Starks and Caleb Rogers.

Thursday, July 25th—Championship Game

Shane Peterson Realty—28 Peoples State Bank—27

Little League Results

Thursday, July 11th

Spaeth’s Flooring—3 Nuzum Building Supply—11; Sleepy Hollow—8 Kickapoo Homes—3; Rockweilers—4 Dairy Queen—5; Citizens First Bank--BYE.

Little League Standings

as of July 11th

Sleepy Hollow—7-1; Nuzum Building Supply—5-3; Dairy Queen—5-2-1; Kickapoo Homes—4-3-1; Rockweilers—2-5-1; Spaeth’s Flooring—1-6; Citizens First Bank—0-6-1.

Little League first-place team

The Viroqua Park and Rec Little League first-place team this season is Dairy Queen. Pictured are (front, from left) Kolten Peterson, Vinny Klum, Blayze Allie, Lucah Spicer, Cassidy Ramsay; (back) coach Mason Skrede, Keaton Nelson, Boden Fortney, Jared Jones and Carter Rogers.

Monday, July 23rd—Playoff Game #1

Nuzum Building Supply—12 Citizens First Bank—2; Kickapoo Homes—15 Spaeth’s Flooring—5; Dairy Queen—7 Rockweilers—6; Sleepy Hollow—BYE.

Tuesday, July 24th—Playoff Game #2

Nuzum Building Supply--5 Kickapoo Homes--6; Dairy Queen--8 Sleepy Hollow--3.

Thursday, July 26th—Championship Game

Kickapoo Homes--2 Dairy Queen—5

Little League second-place team

The Viroqua Park and Rec Little League second-place team this season is Kickapoo Homes. Pictured are (front, from left) Evan Bovenmyer, Logan Stewart, Hunter Gald, Taven Hagen, Ben Hoyum and Romeo Barnes; (back) McCormick Ivey, Hudson Nundahl, Jake Holtz, Jack Olson, Carson Williams and coah Noah Mathison.

Ponytail League Results

Tuesday, July 9th

Kwik Trip—4 Sports World—5; Pro-Tech Imaging—10 City Styles—2.

Thursday, July 11th

Pro-Tech Imaging—13 Sports World—14; City Styles—2 Kwik Trip--9

Ponytail Standings

as of July 11th

Sports World—7-0; Pro-Tech Imaging—3-4; City Styles—2-5; Kwik Trip—2-5.

Tuesday, July 16th—Playoff Game #1

Sports World—14 City Styles—11; Pro-Tech Imaging—17 Kwik Trip—20.

Ponytails first-place team

The Viroqua Park and Rec Ponytails first-place team this season is (front, from left) Hadley Burckhardt, Jaida Wilbur, Kenzie Stewart, Reese Runice; (back) coach Taylor Stalsberg, Caitlyn Hohlfelder, Allie Huscka, Layla Jaworski, Maddie Moilien and Mia Nelson.

Tuesday, July 23rd—Championship Game

Sports World--9 Kwik Trip—15

Ponytails second-place team

The Viroqua Park and Rec Ponytails second-place team this season is Sports World. Pictured are (from left) Stella Fergot, Ellie Tryggestad, Danika Leirmo, Eden Pfeiffer, Noa Mathes, coach Saige Zitzner, Diem Schroeder, Brityn Allie, Isabella Thompson and Reese Nordin.

U12 Street Smarts Driving School Baseball Team Results

West Salem Tournament

Game 1: Viroqua—17 Arcadia—7. Winning pitcher was Matthew Weston with 3 1/3 innings pitched and 3 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Benson McDowell 3-3 with 3 RBI, Boden Fortney 2-3 with 1 RBI, and Ryder Steele 2-3.

Game 2: Viroqua—12 Sparta—2. Winning pitcher was Alex Hoyum with 4 innings pitched and 5 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Solomon Murdock 2-2 with 3 RBI, Vinny Klum 2-2 with a homerun and 2 RBI, and Landen Starr 2-3 with 2 RBI.

Game 3: Viroqua—5 Holmen—6. Leading hitters were Alex Hoyum 2-3 with a homerun and 2 RBI, Vinny Klum 2-3, and Solomon Murdock 2-3.

Game 4: Championship Game: Viroqua: 9 Holmen—0. Winning pitcher was Alex Hoyum with 6 innings pitched, 10 strikeouts, and 0 runs. Leading hitters were Jack Dahl 2-2 with 2 RBI and Landen Starr 1-2 with 1 RBI.

July 11th Viroqua—11 Shelby Youth Baseball—10. Winning pitcher was Matthew Weston with 2/3 innings pitched and 1 strikeout. Leading hitters were Alex Hoyum 1-3 with a homerun and 4 RBI, Benson McDowell 2-2 with a homerun and 1 RBI, and Jaxen Unseth 2-3 with 1 RBI Walk-off single.

July 18th Viroqua—3 Sparta—4. Leading hitter were Alex Hoyum 2-2 with 2 RBI and Landen Starr 2-3.

Pre-Stars Tournament—July 20-21

Game 1: Viroqua 11 Shelby Youth Sports—3. Winning pitcher was Benson McDowell with 3 innings pitched and 5 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Matthew Weston 2-2 with 1 RBI and Vinny Klum 1-2 with 2 RBI.

Game 2: Viroqua—5 Boys & Girls Club—1. Winning pitcher was Jaxen Unseth with 3 innings pitched and 3 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Landen Starr 2-3, Solomon Murdock 1-2 with 1 RBI, and Carter Holmes 1-2 with 1 RBI.

Game 3: Viroqua—2 Holmen—6. Leading hitters were Matthew Weston 1-3 with 1 RBI, Alex Hoyum 1-3, and Brooks Hoffland 1-2.

Game 4: Semi Final Game Viroqua 6 Holmen—7. Leading hitters were Matthew Weston 2-2 with 1 RBI, Benson McDowell 2-2 with 1 RBI, Alex Hoyum 2-3, and Jaxen Unseth 2-2.

U12 Aligned for Health Chiropractic Baseball Team Results

July 8th Viroqua—7 Cashton—6. Winning pitcher was Alex Klum with 2 2/3 innings pitched and 6 strikeouts. Tavin Hagen had the save with 1/3 inning pitched and 1 strikeout. Leading hitters were Tyden Lind 2-2 with 4 RBI and Gavyn Hansen 1-1 with 1 RBI.

July 10th Viroqua—6 Westby—4. Winning pitcher was Tanner Bast with 1 1/3 innings pitched and 0 earned runs. Leading hitters were Tavin Hagen 2-3 with a homerun and 4 RBI, and Alex Klum 1-2 with 2 RBI.

July 15th Viroqua—7 Coon Valley—7. Leading hitters were Tavin Hagen 2-3 with 1 RBI, Tanner Bast 2-3, and Gavyn Hansen 2-3 with a homerun and 2 RBI.

July 17th Viroqua—11 Kickapoo—4. Winning pitcher was Tanner Bast with 2 innings pitched and 2 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Brandon Skrede 2-3 with 4 RBI, Tavin Hagen 2-3 with 2 RBI, and Tanner Schwem 1-2 with 2 RBI.

U12 Aligned for Health Chiropractic Season Summary—15 Wins and 6 losses. They were also the Pre-Stars Tournament Runners-Up.

