Midget League Results

Monday, June 24th

River Valley Auto—15; Shane Peterson Realty—16; Culver's—5 Walmart—16; Peoples State Bank—3 Edward Jones-Margaret Severson--11

Wednesday, June 26th

Peoples State Bank—18 Walmart—19; Shane Peterson Realty—14 Edward Jones—Margaret Severson—15; Culver's—19 River Valley Auto--15

Monday, July 1st--RAINOUT

Wednesday, July 3rd

Peoples State Bank—17 River Valley Auto—4; Shane Peterson Realty—18 Culver's—8; Edward Jones—Margaret Severson—13 Walmart—12

Monday, July 8th

River Valley Auto—8 Edward Jones—Margaret Severson—16; Shane Peterson Realty—10 Walmart—16; Peoples State Bank—16 Culver's--10

Midget League Standings

as of July 8th

Edward Jones—7-0; Shane Peterson Realty—5-2; Walmart—4-3; Peoples State Bank—2-3-2; Culver's—1-5-1; River Valley Auto—0-5-1

Little League Results

Tuesday, June 25th

Spaeth’s Flooring—3 Rockweilers—9; Nuzum Building Supply—2 Kickapoo Homes—4; Dairy Queen—5 Sleepy Hollow—1; Citizens First Bank--BYE

Thursday, June 27th

Dairy Queen—12 Kickapoo Homes—8; Sleepy Hollow—4 Nuzum Building Supply—1; Spaeth’s Flooring—11 Citizens First Bank—2; Rockweilers--BYE;

Tuesday, July 2nd

Dairy Queen—3 Rockweilers—6; Citizens First Bank—0 Nuzum Building Supply—5; Kickapoo Homes—5 Spaeth’s Flooring—1; Sleepy Hollow--BYE

Tuesday, July 9th

Rockweilers—3 Citizens First Bank—3; Sleepy Hollow—12 Nuzum Building Supply—3; Dairy Queen—4 Kickapoo Homes—4; Spaeth’s Flooring--BYE

Little League Standings

as of July 9th

Sleepy Hollow—6-1; Dairy Queen—4-2-1; Kickapoo Homes—4-2-1; Nuzum Building Supply—4-3; Rockweilers—2-4-1; Spaeth’s Flooring—1-5; Citizens First Bank—0-5-1

Ponytail League Results

June 20th

Pro-Tech Imaging—14 Kwik Trip—6; City Styles—3 Sports World—8

June 25th

Kwik Trip—7 City Styles—9; Pro-Tech Imaging—5 Sports World—9

June 27th

City Styles—10 Pro-Tech Imaging—5; Kwik Trip—7 Sports World—10

July 2nd

City Styles—4 Sports World--9; Kwik Trip—10 Pro-Tech Imaging—14

Ponytail Standings

as of July 2nd

Sports World—5-0; Pro-Tech Imaging—2-3; City Styles—2-3; Kwik Trip—1-4

U12 Aligned for Health Chiropractic Baseball Team Results

June 17th Viroqua—7 Westby—5: Winning pitcher was Tanner Bast with 2 innings pitched and 3 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Alex Klum 2-2 with 2 RBI and Finn Brenneman 1-2 with 2 RBI.

June 19th Viroqua—18 La Farge—3: Winning pitcher was Alex Klum with 2 innings pitched and 4 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Gavyn Hansen 3-3 with 2 RBI, Ryan Kowalczyk 1-2 with a homerun and 3 RBI, Corwin Cary 1-1 with 3 RBI, and Fysher Iverson 2-2.

June 24th Viroqua—6 Coon Valley—5: Winning pitcher was Tanner Bast with 3 innings pitched & 7 strikeouts. Tavin Hagen had the save with 1 inning pitched & 3 strikeouts. Leading hitters: Corwin Cary 1-2 with 1 RBI, Fysher Iverson 1-2 with 1 RBI, & Tyden Lind 1-2 with 1 RBI.

June 26th Viroqua—6 North Crawford—4: Winning pitcher was Tyden Lind with 3 2/3 innings pitched and 4 strikeouts. Gavyn Hansen had the save with 1 1/3 innings pitched and 1 strikeout. Leading hitters were Tanner Schwem 2-2 with 2 RBI and Tavin Hagen 2-3.

July 1st Viroqua—15 De Soto—7: Winning pitcher was Gavyn Hansen with 3 innings pitched and 6 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Gavyn Hansen 3-3 with homerun and 5 RBI and Jared Jones 2-2 with 3 RBI.

Pre-Stars Tournament Results

Game 1: Viroqua—0 Holmen—4: Leading hitters were Finn Brenneman 1-2 and Jared Jones 1-2.

Game 2: Viroqua—8 BGC—4: Winning pitcher was Tanner Bast with 2 innings pitched and 3 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Tavin Hagen 3-3 with 1 RBI, Jared Jones 2-2, and Alex Klum 1-2.

Game 3: Viroqua—13 Shelby Youth Baseball—9: Winning pitcher was Tavin Hagen with 3 innings pitched and 3 earned runs. Leading hitters were Tanner Bast 4-4 with 2 RBI, Brandon Skrede 3-4 with 2 RBI, and Gavyn Hansen 2-3 with 2 RBI.

Game 4: Semi-Final Game Viroqua—6 Trempealeau—5: Winning pitcher was Brandon Skrede with 3 innings pitched and 3 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Tavin Hagen 2-3 with 2 RBI, Brandon Skrede 2-2 with 1 RBI, and Gavyn Hansen 2-3 with 1 RBI.

Game 5: Championship Game Viroqua—7 BGC—15: Leading hitters were Brandon Skrede 2-3, Gavyn Hansen 1-2 with 2 RBI, and Tavin Hagen 1-2 with 1 RBI.

U12 Street Smarts Driving School Baseball Team Results

June 18th Viroqua—6 Sparta—5: Winning pitcher was Matthew Weston with 2 innings pitched and 2 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Alex Hoyum 2-2 with 1 RBI, Jaxen Unseth 1-2 with a homerun and 2 RBI, and Carter Holmes 1-2 with 2 RBI.

June 20th Viroqua—11 BGC—8: Winning pitcher was Jaxen Unseth with 2 innings pitched and 4 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Boden Fortney 2-2 with a homerun and 4 RBI, Vinny Klum 2-2 with 2 RBI, and Matthew Weston 2-3 with 2 RBI.

June 25th Viroqua—3 Ettrick—11: Leading hitters were Brooks Hoffland 1-2, Nick Elisius 1-1, and Ryder Steele 1-2.

July 2nd Viroqua—12 Caledonia—2: Winning pitcher was Matthew Weston with 3 innings pitched and 4 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Matthew Weston 3-3 with a homerun and 2 RBI and Benson McDowell 2-3 with 2 RBI.

