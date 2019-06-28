Midget League results
Monday, June 10
Culver’s—6 Edward Jones—Margaret Severson—9; Peoples State Bank—10 Shane Peterson Realty—11; River Valley Auto—5 Walmart—18.
Wednesday, June 12—RAINOUT
Monday, June 17
River Valley Auto—11 Peoples State Bank—11; Walmart—5 Edward Jones—Margaret Severson—9; Culver’s—9 Shane Peterson Realty—10;
Wednesday, June 19
Walmart—11 Shane Peterson Realty—15; River Valley Auto—5 Edward Jones—Margaret Severson—12; Culver’s—15 Peoples State Bank—15.
Midget League standings
(as of June 19)
Edward Jones—3-0; Shane Peterson Realty—3-0; Walmart—1-2; Peoples State Bank—0-1-2; Culver’s—0-2-1; River Valley Auto—0-2-1.
Little League results
Tuesday, June 11
Nuzum Building Supply—9 Rockweilers—4; Spaeth’s Flooring—0 Sleepy Hollow—7; Dairy Queen—3 Citizens First Bank—2; Kickapoo Homes—BYE.
Thursday, June 13
Dairy Queen—3 Nuzum Building Supply—7; Citizens First Bank—1 Kickapoo Homes—2; Rockweilers—0 Sleepy Hollow—11; Spaeth’s Flooring—BYE.
Tuesday, June 18
Citizens First Bank—6 Rockweilers—2; Kickapoo Homes—1 Sleepy Hollow—5; Dairy Queen—8 Spaeth’s Flooring—3; Nuzum Building Supply—BYE.
Thursday, June 20
Citizens First Bank—0 Sleepy Hollow—8; Kickapoo Homes—6 Rockweilers—4; Nuzum Building Supply—9 Spaeth’s Flooring—4; Dairy Queen—BYE.
Little League standings
(as of June 20)
Sleepy Hollow—4-0; Nuzum Building Supply—3-0; Dairy Queen—2-1; Kickapoo Homes—2-1; Spaeth’s Flooring—0-3; Citizens First Bank—0-3; Rockweilers—0-4.
Ponytail League results
June 18
Pro-Tech Imaging—9 Sports World—13; Kwik Trip—11 City Styles—8.
U12 Aligned for Health Chiropractic baseball team results
June 10:- Viroqua—14 Kickapoo—4. Winning pitcher was Ryan Kowalczyk with 1 inning pitched and 3 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Alex Klum 1-1 with 2 RBI, Corwin Cary 1-2 with 3 RBI, and Gavyn Hansen 2-2 with 1 RBI.
Holmen Coulee Diamond Classic Tournament
June 15: Viroqua—2 Holmen—12. Leading hitters were Tanner Schwem 1-2 and Tavin Hagen 1-2.
June 15: Viroqua 16 Bangor—5. Winning pitcher was Brandon Skrede with 3 innings pitched, 3 strikeouts, and 1 earned run. Leading hitters were Tavin Hagen 2-3 with 1 RBI, Tyden Lind 1-3 with 1 RBI, and Finn Brenneman 1-2.
June 16: Quarterfinal Game—Viroqua—5 Jackson County All-Stars—11 Leading hitters were Tavin Hagen 2-3, Ryan Kowalczyk 2-3 with 2 RBI, and Tanner Bast 1-1.
U12 Street Smarts Driving School baseball team results
June 4: Viroqua—10 Holmen—3. Winning pitcher was Alex Hoyum with 2 2/3 inning pitched and 0 earned runs. Leading hitters were Nick Elisius 1-2 with 1 RBI, Solomon Murdock 1-2, and Carter Holmes 1-2 with 1 RBI.
June 6: Viroqua—10 SYB Dick’s Sporting Goods—7 Winning pitcher was Matthew Weston with 3 innings pitched and 6 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Alex Hoyum 2-3 with 1 RBI and Vinny Klum 1-2 with 1 RBI.
June 11: Viroqua—9 Bangor—17 Leading hitters were Benson McDowell 2-3 with 1 RBI, Ryder Steele 1-1, and Solomon Murdock 1-2.
Cashton/Melvina Tournament
June 15: Viroqua—1 Cashton—5. Leading hitters were Vinny Klum 1-2 and Landen Starr 0-2 with 1 RBI.
June 15: Viroqua—6 La Farge—0. Winning pitcher was Vinny Klum with 3 innings pitched and 7 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Brooks Hoffland 1-1 with 3 RBI, Jaxen Unseth 1-1 with 1 RBI, and Boden Fortney 1-1 with 1 RBI.
U14 Independent Baseball team results
June 14: Holmen Tourney Game 1: Viroqua—0 Adams Friendship—10. Leading hitter was Jackson Hoyum 2-2 with a double.
June 15: Holmen Tourney Game 2: Viroqua—6 De Soto—0. Winning pitcher was Tyler Quackenbush who threw a no-hitter and had 8 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Casey Kowalczyk 2-3 with 1 RBI, Jackson Hoyum 2-3 with 2 RBI, Trever Geary 2-3 with a double, Cooper Gelhaus 2-3 with a double, and Cannen Fortney 1-2 with a double and RBI.
June 16: Holmen Tourney Game 3: Viroqua—6 Middleton—3. Winning pitcher was Cooper Gelhaus with 6 innings pitched, 7 strikeouts, and 2 earned runs. Leading hitters were Kevin Lendosky 2-3 with a double and 1 RBI, Casey Kowalczyk 2-3 with a triple, Jackson Hoyum 2-3 with a double and 1 RBI, Trever Geary 2-2 with a triple and 2 RBI, and Carter Williams 1-3 with a double.
June 16: Holmen Tourney Game 4: Viroqua—3 Adams Friendship—2. Winning pitcher was Casey Kowalczyk with 6 innings pitched, 10 strikeouts, and 2 earned runs. Kevin Lendosky had 2 innings pitched with 4 strikeouts. Leading hitters were Kevin Lendosky 2-4 with a double, Jackson Hoyum 4-4 with 1 RBI, Trever Geary 2-3 with a double, Cooper Gelhaus 1-2, and Dylan Dobitz 1-3 with 1 RBI.
June 16: Holmen Tourney Championship Game. Viroqua—5 Holmen—11 Leading hitters were Casey Kowalczyk 1-3 with 2 RBI, Jackson Hoyum 2-3 with 1 RBI, Carter Williams 2-3 with 1 RBI, and Cooper Gelhaus 2-2 with 2 stolen bases.
U11 Peoples State Bank softball team
Melvina Tournament
June 14: Game One: Viroqua—14 La Farge—6. Winning pitcher was Emily Berra. Leading hitters were Emily Berra and Kaylee Bekkum with singles.
June 15: Game Two: Viroqua—5 Brookwood—4. Winning pitcher was Emily Berra. Leading hitter was Emily Berra with a single.
June 16: Game Three: Viroqua—1 Cashton—6. Emily Hubatch pitched 1 ½ innings and Brynn Swenson pitched 1 ½ innings. Leading hitters were Kate Quackenbush, Allie Olson, and Emily Hubatch each with singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.