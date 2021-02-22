 Skip to main content
Viroqua Peewee A finishes first at Marshfield tourney
Tournament champions

Viroqua Peewee A placed first in the Marchfield tournament, Feb. 19-21. Pictured are (front, from left) Joey Hertel, Cooper Rahr, Logan Gronemus, Ben Hoyum; (back) Brenna Rogers, Mari Buros, Landen Burke, Gavyn Hansen, Jack Olson and Jackson Morrison. They are coached by Joe Gronemus, Justin Rahr and Barry Hertel.

 Contributed photo

The Viroqua Peewee A hockey team took first place in the Marshfield tournament Feb. 19-21. Their first game Saturday was against Manistique, Michigan for a 7-0 win and their second game was against Hudson for a 6-3 win, taking them to the championship game on Sunday. They played SHAW and won 3-1.

Cooper Rahr earned a Zero patch and Landen Burke earned a playmaker patch for the weekend. The Peewee A team is coached by Barry Hertel, Joe Gronemus and Justin Rahr.

They will end their season with their last game March 7.

