Viroqua senior Caitlin Fox placed 99th in the WIAA Cross Country State Championships at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, Saturday Nov. 2.
Fox, who represented the Blackhawks in Division 2, had a time of 21:39.0. This was her second trip to the state cross country meet; she also qualified her freshman year. Fox also participates in track and field, and was an alternate at the state track and field meet her freshman year.
