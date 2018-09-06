After allowing just six points in their first two games this season, the Viroqua High School football team surrendered 31 first half points and were defeated 47-21 by Lancaster in a non-conference game played on the Flying Arrows home turf, Friday, Aug. 31.
Lancaster (2-1) and playing out of the South West Conference, beat the Blackhawks (2-1) at their own game, running the football. In their victories over Iowa-Grant and Royall, to open the season, the Blackhawks defense had yielded just 109 total rushing yards, including 25 yards Aug. 24, in the 26-0 win at Elroy. The Blackhawk offense meanwhile had rolled up 547 yards on the ground in the two lopsided victories
Lancaster turned the table on the Hawks, piling up 258 yards on 40 rushing attempts. The Flying Arrows also took advantage of a couple of costly fumbles by the Blackhawks. The two fumbles lost brings the season total of turnovers for the Blackhawks to eight (4 versus Iowa-Grant, 2 versus Royall, 2 Lancaster). The Blackhawks were able to overcome the miscues in the first two contests, but not against Lancaster.
“Lancaster is a very good football team. We had a couple of costly turnovers,” coach Bill Hannah said after the game. “You’re not going to beat them by giving them a short field. Our guys continued battling and not giving up. These young men showed a lot of character.”
The loss overshadowed a brilliant 98-yard kickoff return by Viroqua’s Zach “Zip” Lohr following Lancaster’s second touchdown and a pair of touchdown connections between quarterback Kasey Hammond to tight end Christian Schneider.
Lohr’s school record return came in the first quarter, following Lancaster’s second score. Hammond found Schneider for a nine-yard touchdown with 4:36 left in the third quarter and again late in the fourth quarter on an 80-yard bomb.
The Lancaster defense put the clamps on the normally potent Viroqua ground game, limiting the Hawks to a season low 83 yards on 29 attempts. Tyler Hannah led the way, picking up 78 yards on 18 carries. The rest of the team was limited to just five yards on 11 attempts.
With the Flying Arrows shutting down the Viroqua ground game, Hammond responded with his best game of the season, completing 6 of 13 pass attempts for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Schneider’s career night finished with 3 catches for 109 yards and two scores.
Hannah led the Blackhawks defense with 7.5 tackles, three assists, a sack and a tackle for loss (TFL).
Schneider added seven tackles, with a TFL and four assists. Drew Fortney (1.5 TFL’s), Colton Fox (I sack and a TFL) and Jared Anderson chipped in with five tackles and two assists each. Sam Saner added 3.5 tackles, three assists and a TFL.
Snapshot of the game
Viroqua: 7-0-6-8—21
Lancaster: 17-14-7-10—48
Offensive totals: Viroqua 206 total, 29-83 rushing, 6-13-123 passing. Lancaster 356 total, 40-258 rushing, 5-7, 98 passing
First downs: Viroqua 9, Lancaster 15
Individual rushing offense: Hannah 18-78
Individual passing: Hammond 6-13-123-2Td’s
Individual receiving: Schneider 3-109-2Td’s
Kickoff returns: Lohr 3-134 (98 yard Td)
