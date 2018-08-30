The Viroqua girl’s tennis team lost a match on the road at Reedsburg last week by a 0-7 score.
Most contested match of the day came at No. 1 singles where Olivia Rottman was defeated 1-6, 2-6. Avienda Inman lost her No. 2 singles 1-6, 0-6, Lizzy Fox dropped her No. match by the same score and Genese Goltz lost at No. 4 singles 0-6, 0-6.
Marrissa Czap and Cammie Leer put up a good battle in their second set at No. 1 doubles but lost the match by a 0-6, 3-6 score, and Abi Wileman and Anneka Cress lost at No. 2 doubles 1-6, 0-6. Viroqua defaulted at No. 3 doubles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.