The Viroqua Thunder Squirts are heading to the state hockey tournament in Manitowoc, March 4-5.

The team qualified for state by competing in two play-down games in Viroqua. On Feb. 4, Viroqua defeated La Crosse 13-1 and on Feb. 5 the team beat West Salem 5-4, making them the Region 6 champions.

Viroqua, the No. 1 seed, faces Marinette on March 4 at 11 a.m.

The team, which is made up of 9- and 10-year-olds, is coached by Brooks Volden, Chad Olson and Stuart Everson.