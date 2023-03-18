The Viroqua Thunder Squirts are the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association 4A state champions. The team played in Manitowoc, Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5.

In the first game of the tournament on March 4, Viroqua faced Marinette, dominating the team 13-0. That afternoon, Viroqua faced a strong Barron/Chetek team. Viroqua out shot them 34-14 for a close 7-5 game.

The win over Barron/Chetek took Viroqua to the championship game on March 5 against Manitowoc. Viroqua scored first in the game at the 7:04 mark of the first period with an unassisted goal by No. 30 Asher Volden.

Manitowoc tied the game at the 3:04 mark in the first period, ending the first period in a tie at 1-1. Viroqua scored a second goal at the 8:51 mark scored by No. 29 Gunnar Volden with an assist by No. 23 Colden Olson. Viroqua battled through the rest of the period and at the end of the second period were on top 2-1.

Things started off as a battle in the third period. At the 9:32 mark, Manitowoc tied the game up at 2-2. Things were intense and back-and-forth. Viroqua didn’t score until the 48-second mark at the end of the game, when they struck with a goal by No. 29 Gunnar Volden with assist by No. 8 Hank Everson and No. 18 Quinn Denstad.

There was a face-off and at the 37-second mark. Asher Volden secured the victory with an empty net goal with an assist by Gunnar Volden. Viroqua still wasn’t done; the team scored with 11 seconds left, with a goal by Asher Volden with a hat trick with an assist by Hank Everson. Coach Brooks Volden said No. 25 Orion Skoda had an amazing game with 17 shots and two goals allowed.

Coach Volden said the team had an amazing year, beating Middleton, McFarland, Eagle River, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and Dubuque, Iowa, and the coaches and players appreciated the support of fans and parents throughout the season.

The team, which is made up of 9- and 10-year-olds, is coached by Brooks Volden, Chad Olson and Stuart Everson.