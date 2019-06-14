The Viroqua Track and Field Club is offering its free track and field program for children at the Viroqua High School track on Tuesdays, June 18 to Aug. 6, from 5-6 p.m. Registration will be June 18 from 4:30-5 p.m.
The program is for children pre-K to sixth grade. Participants' grade levels are determined by the grade that they will be entering this fall.
The objective is to keep area youth active and fit, develop fundamental skills, and to introduce participants to various events involved in the sport of track and field. There will be a fun "meet" at the end of the "season." Direct any questions to Jerrod Getter at getterjl@gmail.com or 632-2406.
Current and former track and field athletes are invited and encouraged to assist with the program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.