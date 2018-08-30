Thanks to an outstanding performance from Ashley Gander, the Viroqua volleyball team went 3-2 at a six-team invitational hosted by Westby High School on Saturday, Aug. 25.
On that day, Viroqua picked up wins over De Soto 25-21, 25-13, Whitehall 25-14, 17-25, 15-4 and Kickapoo 25-21, 21-25 and 15-12, while losing to Westby 25-20, 13-25, 13-15 and Cashton 14-25, 12-25.
In her preseason comments Viroqua volleyball coach Kate Schwartz said the Blackhawks would be counting heavily on their two returning hitters Gander and Jenna Harless to put the ball away this season. Harless, however, suffered an injury in a scrimmage earlier in the week and was unavailable for the Saturday competition.
No worries, enter Gander who stepped up to knock down a team-high 27 kills, chipped in with 22 digs and three aces services for good measure. “I was really impressed with Ashlee, as she had only four errors on 88 attempts, which is really difficult for any hitter with that many attempts,” commented Schwartz entering her 12th season as VHS head coach.
Other stat leaders included Erica Tryggestad 11 kills and an ace, Alexis Fortney 10 kills and 3 aces, Serena Baker 63 digs and Chandlor Volden 52 assists and 4 aces.
“We had to shuffle some people around to cover the gap due to Jenna’s injury. I think the girls adjusted well and did what they needed to do. Hopefully we will get her back for conference play,” Schwartz said. “We were not as solid as we could have been behind the service line…but we know that is fixable and the only closed skill in volleyball, so I am optimistic we can greatly improve in that area.”
