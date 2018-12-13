BOYS BASKETBALLL
Thursday, Dec. 6
Nonconference
Sparta 75, Viroqua 48
SPARTA — Jayden Raymer scored 20 points and had seven rebounds to lead the Spartans. Ray Brown added 12 points, three steals and four blocks.
Viroqua was led by Jacob Lotz’s 17 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coulee
Westby 67, Black River Falls 38
WESTBY — McKenna Manske and Grace Hebel each had 14 points to lead the Norsemen (3-4, 1-0) past Black River Falls. Pressure defense and baskets off of turnovers helped Westby build its lead. Macy Spellner added 10 points for the Norsemen.
Katelyn Dobson had 15 points on five 3-pointers for the Tigers.
GYMNASTICS
West Salem triangular
WEST SALEM — A big day for Ella Krause helped the West Salem co-op win its home meet.
Krause won the bars (8.35 points), the beam (9.1), and the all-around (34.525) to lead West Salem to a score of 131.775. That was good enough to edge Holmen (130.65) and Westby (98.55).
Holmen’s Harley Bartels won the vault (8.65) and the floor exercise (9.05). She was second in the all-around (34.3) scoring.
WRESTLING
Coulee
G-E-T/Mel.-Min. 63, Viroqua 12
VIROQUA — Viroqua started the dual with three consecutive wins, but the G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro co-op won the next 11 in a dominant showing.
The Titans’ last nine wins, excluding a forfeit at 220 pounds, were pins.
Randon Rommel (120 pounds), Colton Sime (126), Julian Purney (132), Daniel Slattery (138) and Hunter Andersen (160) are all 4-0 with four pins to start the season.
Friday, Dec. 7
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coulee
Westby 70, Black River Falls 37
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Norsemen (3-1) drained 12 3-pointers to soar past the Tigers (1-4).
Westby all but ended the game in the first half, as it built a 42-10 lead behind five Griffin Grass 3-pointers all of his 15 points. Ryan Daines led Westby with 17 points, and Sam Strangstalien had 11, including three 3-pointers.
Elliot Bird had 16 points for Black River Falls.
Tuesday, Dec. 11
BOYS HOCKEY
La Crescent 6, Viroqua 1
VIROQUA — Sam Shimshak recorded a hat trick — two goals in the first period and one in the third — for La Crescent (2-6).
Lucas Wieser and Alex Boudreau helped the Lancers with two goals apiece and Gavin Christenson stopped 21 shots.
JJ Hertel recorded 29 saves for Viroqua.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Westby 62, Aquinas 42
WESTBY — Ryan Daines scored 26 points to lead the Norsemen (4-1) to their second straight victory. Westby extended a six-point halftime lead to the final margin over the second half.
Sam Strangstalien added 13 points and Griffin Grass 12 for the Norsemen.
Viroqua 51, Brookwood 30
VIROQUA — Andrew Wedwick’s 17 points helped the Blackhawks (1-4) notch their first victory of the season. Viroqua got on Brookwood early, and led 28-8 at halftime.
Alec Martin’s eight points led Brookwood (2-2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coulee
G-E-T 78, Viroqua 15
GALESVILLE, Wis. — Senior Lexi Wagner became the leading scorer in G-E-T girls program history in a big win over the Blackhawks.
With 20 points against Viroqua, she now has 1,480, passing Annalese Lamke’s 1,467 scored between 2012-15. Wagner, a Division I Youngstown State recruit, made a pair of 3-pointers, and the Red Hawks allowed just three points in the second half.
WRESTLING
Westby 40, Ithaca/Weston 30
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Dallas Geier got the night started for Westby with a 48-second pin over Trevor Templen at 132.
The Norsemen then received three consecutive wins from Dakota Bakkestuen (138), Austin Mowery (145) and Ryan Knight (152). Knight, a Division 2 state qualifier, defeated Monte Jennings 10-3.
