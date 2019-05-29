BOYS TENNIS
Wednesday, May 22
Viroqua 0, Regis 1
Doubles
No. 1 - Brent Martin - Mitchell Merkel, Regis def. Mitchell Hanson - Jared Anderson, Viroqua High, 6-1, 6-3, -;
Anderson/Hanson fall one win short of qualifying for state.
BASEBALL
Thursday, May 23
Nonconference
Viroqua 7, Hillsboro 6
HILLSBORO, Wis. — The Blackhawks scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win their regular season finale.
Hunter Vikemyr went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while Evan Hubatch finished 2-for-3 for Viroqua (23-4).
Tuesday, May 28
WIAA regional
semifinals
Division 3
Viroqua 9, Arcadia 1
VIROQUA — The fifth-ranked Blackhawks collected 15 hits from seven players to build a comfortable lead over Arcadia.
Hunter Vikemyr went 4-for-4 with an RBI to lead the winning effort. Ryan Zemla (3-for-4), Griffin Olson (3-for-4) and Tate Knutson (2-for-4) all collected multiple hits, which included doubles from Zemla and Olson.
Zemla earned the win by pitching seven innings with four strikeouts.
Arcadia was led by a 3-hit performance from Jake Waters.
Westby 8, Aquinas 3 (11)
The Norsemen exploded in the 11th inning, scoring five runs to break a 3-3 tie.
Hunter Ward, Sam Strangstalien and Mason Quellhorst each had a double in the win, and Gunnar Hanson and Sam Berg recorded two hits apiece.
Strangstalien tossed six innings with three hits and four strikeouts. Weston Kabat closed out the remaining five innings with no hits and four Ks.
Aquinas managed just three hits from three players.
Tuesday, May 28
BOYS GOLF
WIAA sectionals
Division 2
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Senior Ryan Schlimgen led West Salem’s 12th-place effort with an 87, good for a share of 24th place individually.
The Panthers finished with 404 strokes as a team. Edgewood Sacred Heart (312) won the meet.
Westby junior Zach Harris tied for 33rd with a 90, while junior teammate Jake Krause carded a 93 and took 42.
