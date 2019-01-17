Thursday, Jan. 10
BOYS BASKETBALL
West Salem 85, Westby 72
WEST SALEM — Malachi Athnos was nearly unstoppable as he sank six 3-point shots and finished with a game-high 30 points to power the Panthers past Westby. Athnos scored 19 of his points in the first half when West Salem (6-7, 4-2) took a 35-30 lead. Trenton Foreman added 23 points for the Panthers, while Jack Hehli added nine.
Ryan Daines led Westby (7-4, 3-2) with 21 points, while teammates Griffin Grass (18) and Joe Armbruster (17) also reached double figures.
Onalaska Luther 70,
Viroqua 46
ONALASKA — Four starters finished in double figures to lead the Knights (6-5, 3-2).
Onalaska Luther came out quick in the first half and entered halftime with a 40-14 lead. Emery Byus and Bennett Loersch led the winning effort with 15 points apiece. Joey McNamara (12) and Brandon Stadtler (11) also landed in double figures, while Loersch grabbed 11 rebounds.
Viroqua (3-8, 2-3) was led by 14 points from Christian Schneider, 12 of which came from the 3-point line.
WRESTLING
West Salem/Bangor 43, Viroqua 31
VIROQUA — West Salem/Bangor won all of the matches from 138 through 170 to defeat the Blackhawks.
Viroqua’s Josh Frye (23-3) took out Carlyle Lyga (14-8) with a 12-3 major decision at 113 in the highlight matchup of the night.
West Salem/Bangor’s Joe Hess (170, 19-6) also earned a first-period pin over Remington Running to close out that run. Viroqua’s Cale Anderson (106, 23-2) defeated Colin Gilbertson (8-4) in less than a minute.
Friday, Jan. 11
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West Salem 67, Viroqua 13
WEST SALEM — Brooke Bentzen scored a game-high 12 points while teammate Maddie Quick added 10 to power West Salem (8-6, 4-3) past Viroqua. Lauren Brendel led the Blackhawks (1-11, 0-6) with eight.
WRESTLING
Viroqua 66, Arcadia 4
ARCADIA — Viroqua nearly swept Arcadia, winning all but one match. Lucas Oldham earned a win for Viroqua in a 126-pound match after defeating Tanner Klar 4-2. Kody Nelson (195) was 30 seconds away from overtime, but ended his match with a third-period pin against Yahir Aguilar.
Tyler Klar (132) had Arcadia’s sole victory after defeating Cole Mayberry 15-2.
Saturday, Jan. 12
GYMNASTICS
McLellan Invitational
Central/Logan co-op junior Caelen Lansing put together the top all-around gymnastics performance in either session of the McLellan Invitational on Saturday, and the Viroqua co-op brought home a team championship from the morning session.
Lansing’s all-around score of 36.8 was better than West Salem freshman Ella Krause’s 36.2 in the 16-team invitational. West Salem placed second to Menomonee Falls/Germantown (136.25) in the afternoon session.
Lansing put together her winning score with a 9.4 on the floor exercise (third overall), 9.2 on the vault (second overall), 9.2 on the bars (first overall) and 9.0 on the balance beam (third overall). Krause had a 9.475 on the floor (tied for first), 8.875 on the beam (sixth), 9.05 on the bars (second) and 8.8 on the vault (fifth).
West Salem’s team score of 135.7 held off third-place Holmen (133.475).
Viroqua had a 124.95 to down second-place Central/Logan (124.25) in the early session. Lydia Korn was third in the all-around (35.45) after scoring a 9.0 on the vault (third), 8.475 on the bars (sixth), 8.9 on the beam (fifth) and 9.075 on the floor (ninth).
Sparta’s Lily Wiegand had the best score of the day on the beam (9.1), and Holmen’s Harley Bartels tied Krause’s winning performance on the floor exercise.
WRESTLING
Westby Duals
WESTBY — The Norsemen went unbeaten at their six-team invitational. Westby defeated Brookwood 61-9, Lancaster 34-32, Aquinas 56-24, Riverdale 39-33 and the Nekoosa co-op 40-37. Aquinas came in fifth place, defeating Brookwood 56-15.
Ryan Knight had three wins at 152 pounds for Westby, which included a first-period pin against Aquinas’ Riley Klar. Austin Mowery (145) had five wins for the Norsemen, which included two decisions, two major decisions and a pin that came against Riverdale’s Jordan Keegan.
Aquinas had an undefeated performance from Joe Penchi (126), who had three pins and a technical fall. Penchi pinned Westby’s Mitchell McKittrick in the second period.
Ithaca/Weston Invitational
CAZENOVIA, Wis. — Viroqua recorded a team score of 232 to win the 10-team Ithaca/Weston Invitational. Blair-Taylor (126½) came in sixth, and De Soto (59½) was eighth.
Viroqua’s Cale Anderson (25-2) won the 106-pound competition by defeating Blair-Taylor’s Colton Lejcher (12-5) with a first-period pin. Josh Frye (113, 26-3) and Tyler Hannah (195, 19-1) also took home championships for the Blackhawks.
Aiden Brosinski (126, 16-4) won for De Soto after defeating Viroqua’s Lucas Oldham (17-8) by technical fall in the second period.
