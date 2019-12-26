Viroqua, Westby high school sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Coulee
Westby 55, G-E-T 47
GALESVILLE — The Norsemen (5-2, 2-1) won for the fifth time in six games behind a 16-point performance from junior Macy Stellner.
Junior Grace Hebel added 12 points and senior McKenna Manske 11 for Westby.
The Red Hawks (3-5, 1-2) made eight 3-pointers to hang in the game, and senior Cassy Schmitz made two of them on her way to a team-high 13 points. Rachel Amoth and Lindsey Lettner had eight each.
Arcadia 74, Viroqua 25
ARCADIA — The Raiders (5-1, 3-0) are alone in first place but reported nothing on this game to the Tribune.
Friday, Dec. 20
Westby 56, Viroqua 15
VIROQUA — Junior Macy Stellner made two 3-pointers on her way to 12 points for the Norsemen (6-2, 3-1), who won their second straight game.
Junior Grace Hebel matched Stellner with 12 points, and senior Alayna Winterfield added 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Nonconference
Westby 70, Hillsboro 47
WESTBY — Hudson Lipski led four double-figure scorers for the Norsemen with 21 points.
Joe Armbruster added 14 and Davontae Spears and Devin Nelson had 12 apiece for Westby (3-1) in its second straight victory.
WRESTLING
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Nonconference
Viroqua 43, Logan/Central 33
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks won six of the final seven matches take care of Logan/Central.
Josh Frye (113), Presotn Buroker (126), Cale Anderson (132) and Austin Winker (138) all posted wins — Winker by pin — before Logan/Central broke the string on Dylan Ellefson’s 4-2 win over Ethan Dobbs at 145.
Viroqua broke 33-33 tie after Ellefson’s win with a major decision from Case Mayberry and a pin from Aaron Dobbs to finish the dual.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Badger State Invitational
MADISON — Viroqua placed 13th in a field of 22 teams. The Blackhawks scored 85½ points in a tournament won by Fennimore (243½) at the Alliant Energy Center.
Josh Frye and Aaron Dobbs led Viroqua with second-place finishes.
Frye (16-1), ranked second in Division 2, advanced to the finals with a pin and major decision before a 10-7 loss to Kettle Moraine’s Quntin Wolbert — eighth in Division 1 — in the 113 title bout. Dobbs (15-2) had two pins and a major to get to the finals, but he suffered a 10-6 loss to Stoughton’s Behrett Statz at 152.
Junior Cale Anderson (16-1) was third at 132 after a semifinal loss to Lake Geneva Badger’s Jake Stritesky. Anderson is ranked third in Division 2, and Stritesky is fourth in Division 1.
BOYS HOCKEY
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Nonconference
La Crescent-Hokah 9, Viroqua co-op 4
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Eighth-grader Wyatt Farrell scored four goals — one in the first period, one in the second and two in the third — for the Lancers, who improved to 3-4-1.
Farrell’s first goal put La Crescent-Hokah, which lost sophomore Cooper Hollon to a head injury less than 3 minutes into the game, up 2-0 with 9 minutes, 2 seconds left in the first period, but the Blackhawks (1-4) responded with goals from sophomore Brayden Dahl and senior Jake Krause to make it 2-2 at the end of the first period.
Farrell and Krause traded goals in the second period before the Lancers took the lead for good on a goal from junior Owen Davison with 6:23 left in the second period.
Junior Reid Haffner scored twice and senior Drew Wieser also found the back of the net for La Crescent-Hokah, which led 6-3 at the end of the second period.
Senior Jacob Ellefson also scored for the Blackhawks.