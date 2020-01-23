Viroqua, Westby high school sports roundup

GYMNASTICS
Top scores through Tuesday, Jan. 14
TEAM: Holmen 139.3, GMC 134.425, West Salem co-op 131.1, Logan/Central 125.15, Viroqua co-op 117.4
VAULT: Kamryn McNally (Holmen) 9.55; Caelen Lansing (Logan/Central) 9.45; Ella Hemker (Sparta) 9.4; Abby Miller (GMC) 9.175; Savannah Clark (Sparta) 9.05; Sydney Hammes (West Salem co-op) 8.8; Maddy Melby (Holmen) 8.8.
BALANCE BEAM: Harley Bartels (Holmen) 9.525; Caelen Lansing (Logan/Central) 9.425; Savannah Clark (Sparta) 9.175; Ella Hemker (Sparta) 9.15; Maddy Melby (Holmen) 9.125; Sophie White (GMC) 9.05.
UNEVEN BARS: Caelen Lansing (Logan/Central) 9.3; Abby Miller (GMC) 8.625; Ava Clark (Holmen) 8.575; Hannah Verhulst (Holmen) 8.55; Ella Hemker (Sparta) 8.45; Sophie White (GMC) 8.275.
FLOOR EXERCISE: Ella Hemker (Sparta) 9.525; Harley Bartels (Holmen) 9.375; Kamryn McNally (Holmen) 9.25; Lily Wiegand (Sparta) 9.25; Abby Miller (GMC) 9.15; Natalie Althoff (West Salem co-op) 9.1.
ALL-AROUND: Caelen Lansing (Logan/Central) 36.9; Ella Hemker (Sparta) 36.2; Abby Miller (GMC) 35.95; Kamryn McNally (Holmen) 35.6; Lily Wiegand (Sparta) 35.225; Harley Bartels (Holmen) 35.15; Sydney Hammes (West Salem co-op) 34.575; Savannah Clark (Sparta) 34.475; Sophie White (GMC) 34.075; Lydia Korn (Viroqua co-op) 31.375.
Saturday, Jan. 18
McLellan Invitational
HOLMEN — Holmen was the team champion with a score of 140.275 in a meet that used one division instead of the normal two due to weather.
The Vikings posted the best score in every event, and Central/Logan senior Caelen Lansing was the top individual with a victory in the all-around (37.425). Lansing won the vault (9.625), the bars (9.325), the balance beam (9.25) and floor exercise (9.225).
Viroqua co-op’s Aaliyah Fox was fourth in the all-around (31.95) and Central/Logan’s Maddi Marx fifth (31.775). Viroqua’s Kenzy Kreuzer was second on the vault (8.5).
WRESTLING Records through Tuesday, Jan. 14
106: Tate Flege (Aquinas) 21-2, .913; Rhett Koenig (Prairie du Chien) 28-4, .875; Carson Koss (Mel.-Min./G-E-T) 23-5, .821; Parker Kratochvill (Holmen) 17-5, .773; Hunter Fitzpatrick (Arcadia) 17-6, .739; Owen Denstad (Caledonia/Houston 16-7, .696.
113: Bradyn Glasspoole (West Salem/Bangor) 16-2, .889; Josh Frye (Viroqua) 21-3, .879; Sam Smith (Holmen) 16-3, .842; Gavin Finch (Tomah) 23-5, .821; Ryder Koenig (Prairie du Chien) 20-8, .714; Colton Lejcher (Blair-Taylor) 13-6, .684.
120: Brandon Ross (Caledonia/Houston) 21-3, .875; Carlyle Lyga (West Salem/Bangor) 17-5, .773; Tanner Andersen (Mel.-Min./G-E-T) 19-8, .704; Preston Buroker (Viroqua) 16-7, .696; Caleb Pollack (Tomah) 17-8, .680; Maddox Cejka (Prairie du Chien) 17-10, .630.
126: Alex Pellowski (Holmen) 13-3, .813; Evan Wolfe (West Salem/Bangor) 21-5, .808; Luke Kramer (Prairie du Chien) .750; Logan Turben (Westby) 20-7, .741; Branson Beers (Holmen) 15-7, .682; Tucker Ginther (Caledonia/Houston) 16-8, .667.
132: Joe Penchi (Aquinas) 20-2, .909; Jackson McCormick (Black River Falls) 18-2, .900; Cale Anderson (Aquinas) 21-3, .879; Trevor Lemke (Westby) 19-8, .704; Colin O’Neil (Cashton) 13-7, .650; Isaac Blocker (Caledonia/Houston) 13-9, .591.
138: Matt Rogge (Prairie du Chien) 23-4, .852; Calvin Hargrove (Aquinas) 15-4, .789; Sam Johnson (Mel.-Min./G-E-T) 20-7, .741; Tyler Jahn (Holmen) 16-6, .727; Nate Boulton (Tomah) 18-8, ..692; Joey Schreier (La Crescent-Hokah) 12-7, .632.
145: Zach DeGroot (Aquinas) 18-3, .857; Dylan Ellefson (Logan/Central) 19-5, .792; Dakota Bakkestuen (Westby) 20-8, .714; Bryce Blaken (Mel.-Min./G-E-T) 16-8, .667.
152: Isaac Denstad (Caledonia/Houston) 22-2, 917; Aaron Dobbs (Viroqua) 18-4, .818; Carter Vetsch (Holmen) 22-5, .815; Tristan Grant (Cashton) 17-4, .810; Riley Klar (Aquinas) 14-7, .667.
160: Traeton Saint (Prairie du Chien) 27-2, .931; Sam Linzmeier (Tomah) 19-7, .731; Logan Peterson (Black River Falls) 13-6, .684; Jaden Anderson (Mel.-Min./G-E-T) 18-9, .667.
170: Conor Vatland (Westby) 26-3, .897; Bradyn Saint (Prairie du Chien) 25-5, .833; Jack Strub (Caledonia/Houston) 19-4, .826; Hunter Andersen (Mel.-Min./G-E-T) 18-7, .720; Matthew Betker (Blair-Taylor) 14-6, .700; Kelten Pfaff (Sparta) 14-9, .609.
182: Logan Shramek (Blair-Taylor) 18-1, .947; Jacob Summers (Mel.-Min./G-E-T) 22-6, .786; Jacob Blackdeer (Black River Falls) 14-7, .667; Jairon Pierce (Tomah) 16-8, .667; Carson Westcott (Holmen) 11-6, .647; Marcus Cox (Sparta) 14-8, .636.
195: Tyler Hannah (Prairie du Chien) 29-0, 1.000; Bryce Burns (Mel.-Min./G-E-T) 24-2, .923; Noah DeGroot (Aquinas) 5-1, .833; Drake Schams (Holmen) 16-4, .800; Jed Kasten (Caledonia/Houston) 12-5, .706; Paul Nickelotti (Viroqua) 14-6, .700.
220: Jake Blum (Onalaska/Luther) 17-4, .810; Dylan Nottestad (Westby) 24-6, .800; Kalen Dobson (Black River Falls) 16-5, .762; Charlie Langeberg (Aquinas) 13-7, .650; Madden Connelly (Sparta) 14-9, .609; Ben Riter (Prairie du Chien) 15-10, .600.
285: Alec Francis (Caledonia/Houston) 22-3, .880; Trevor Daffinson (Mel.-Min./G-E-T) 8-2, .800; Clay Berra (Aquinas) 20-4, .833; Colton Wall (Prairie du Chien) 9-4, .692; Hayden Larson (Tomah) 20-9, .690; Jerrod Osterkamp (Prairie du Chien) 10-6, 625.
GIRLS BASKETBALLTuesday, Jan. 21
Westby 42, Royall 36
WESTBY — Behind 17 points from junior Grace Hebel, the Norsemen (10-3) won their third game in a row.
Westby, which has now won six of its last seven games, also got solid contributions from junior Alli Weninger (eight points, including two 3s) and senior McKenna Manske (seven points).
Royall (8-3), which led 20-19 at half, was led by junior Emma Gruen’s 11 points.
BOYS BASKETBALLTuesday, Jan. 21
Nonconference
Westby 74, Cashton 72
CASHTON — Led by a game-high 26 points from sophomore Dillon Ellefson and 21 from senior Davontae Spears, the Norsemen improved to 5-6. Westby hit 10 3-pointers, including six from Ellefson.
Senior Joe Armbruster added 16 points for the Norsemen, who were 18-of-27 from the free-throw line. Armbruster was 9-of-11 from the charity stripe.
Senior Kristt Hilden had 23 points for the Eagles (6-4), who also got double-digit points from sophomore Bowdy Dempsey (17), senior Isaac Hemmersbach (14) and senior Trevin Friet (12).
Cashton, which led 37-36 at half, hit nine 3s and was 11-of-16 from the free-throw line.