SOFTBALL
Thursday, May 16
WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinals
Westby 4, Richland Center 1
WESTBY — The Norsemen made a three-run third inning stick to advance in the postseason.
Isabella Nedland had a double and two RBI for Westby (9-12), and Claire Griffin tossed a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks.
BASEBALL
Thursday, May 16
Coulee
Viroqua 14, Onalaska Luther 0 (5)
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks scored 10 runs in the third inning and clinched the conference championship with a runaway win.
Tate Knutson went 2-for-4 with four RBI, Andrew Wedwick and Mason Skrede both doubled, and Ryan Zemla had two hits and three steals.
Wedwick pitched four innings and allowed three hits for Viroqua (19-4, 10-2).
Friday, May 17
Viroqua 4, Caledonia 2
VIROQUA — Ryan Zemla went 3-for-3 for Viroqua (20-4) as it recorded a big nonconference victory at hom.
Zemla also posted an RBI, and Griffin Olson (2-for-3) had a pair of hits in the win.
Payton Schott (2-for-4) and Colby Mann (2-for-3) each had two hits for the Warriors (15-3).
Monday, May 20
Nonconference
Viroqua 2, La Crescent 1
LA CRESCENT — Hunter Vikemyr continued his strong pitching this season, striking out 11 Lancers in five innings, and picking up another win.
Clayton Slack finished the final two innings to earn the save for Viroqua. Mason Skrede doubled in the third and later scored the winning run on an error.
La Crescent (14-4) had six hits, all singles. Isaac Petersen pitched the final four innings and didn’t allow a run.
TRACK AND FIELD
Thursday, May 16
Nonconference
Westby Invitational
WESTBY — Westby sophomore Grace Hebel won three events at the Last Chance Meet.
Hebel won the 100 (12.69), 400 (1:00.52) and triple jump (36-3½). Sophomore Teagan Rooney also brought home two victories in the 100 hurdles (17.52) and 300 hurdles (51.62) for Westby.
Westby senior Erik Jorgenson won the 100 (11.51) and 400 (50.00), and teammate Haakon Mathison won the 110 hurdles (16.56) and 300 hurdles (45.47).
Monday, May 20
Division 2 at Richland Center
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Westby’s 400 (44.74), 800 (1:32.14), and 1,600 (3:27.99) relays won, and the 3,200 relay (9:00.15) took second.
Westby’s Erik Jorgenson (50.20) won the 400, and Austin Mowery (12-9) won the pole vault for the Norsemen. Viroqua’s Trevor Howe was second (12-6).
Westby’s Grace Hebel won the 100 (12.71), the long jump (16-11½), and triple jump (37-3¼).
Viroqua’s Jillian Weston won the 800 (2:23.88) and 1,600 (5:25.81), while Xana Leum (15.47, second) and Katrina Koppa (16.06, third) advanced in the 100 hurdles. Koppa was second (35-3¼) in the triple jump, and Leum (35-3) was third. Leum was also third in the long jump (16-3½).
BOYS TENNIS
Thursday, May 16
Coulee Conference
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Viroqua won the team season championship, and Black River Falls emerged with the tournament championship after crowning two singles champs and one doubles champ.
Black River Falls’ Paul Barbe was the No. 1 singles winner after beating both of his opponents in straight sets. Mike Roou (No. 3 singles) and the duo of Sam Lund and Jacob Howe (No. 3 doubles) joined him as winners for the Tigers.
The Blackhawks received a title from the No. 2 doubles team of Lucas Oldham and Tony Garavalia, and West Salem’s Weston Gerke won at No. 4 singles.
Monday, May 20
VIROQUA HIGH 3, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH 0, LA CROSSE LOGAN 1, MAUSTON HIGH 1, SAUK PRAIRIE HIGH 1, SPARTA HIGH 0, WEST SALEM HIGH 1, LA CROSSE AQUINAS 2
Singles
No. 1—James Hopkins, VIROQUA HIGH def. Garrett Neve, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-2, 6-2, -;
No. 1—Ben Fowler, LA CROSSE LOGAN def. James Hopkins, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 2—Jaimin Davis, MAUSTON HIGH def. Dustin Kenyon, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-1, 6-0, -;
No. 3—Chris Leatherberry, SAUK PRAIRIE HIGH def. Ben Gillen, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-0, 6-2, -;
No. 4—Weston Gerke, WEST SALEM HIGH def. Brecken Fortney, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-4, 7-5, -;
Doubles
No. 1—Mitchell Hanson—Jared Anderson, VIROQUA HIGH def. Brady Towne—Ethan Anderson, SPARTA HIGH, 6-2, 6-3, -;
No. 2—Garrett Butler—Caleb Bennett, LA CROSSE AQUINAS def. Lucas Oldham—Tony Garvalia, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-4, 6-4, -;
No. 3—Eric Jerdee—Ben Kane, VIROQUA HIGH def. Sam Lund—Jacob Howe, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 6-4, 6-4, -;
No. 3—Will Cambio—Ethan Schamberger, LA CROSSE AQUINAS def. Eric Jerdee—Ben Kane, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-3, 6-1, -;
Hanson/Anderson qualified for sectionals. They were to play on Wednesday morning, May 22, in Eau Claire.
