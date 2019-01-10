A look back at Westby and Viroqua high school athletic events held Jan. 2-8.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Friday, Jan. 4

Westby 62, Viroqua 40

VIROQUA — Westby’s Griffin Grass got hot from the 3-point line in the second half and helped the Norsemen (7-3, 3-1) recover from a 3-point halftime deficit.

+1 
Griffin Grass mug

Grass

Grass had 18 points, all from 3-point territory, four of which came in the second half. He made six of the team’s eight 3-pointers, and Westby allowed just 11 points in the second half. Senior Ryan Daines added 15 points.

The Blackhawks (3-6, 2-2) were led by Sam Jett’s 13 points, but were hampered by a 5-for-26 performance from the free-throw line.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Coulee Conference

West Salem 56, Westby 31

WEST SALEM — Brooke Bentzen scored 10 points in each half to help lead West Salem past Westby.

Besides Bentzen’s 20 points, the Panthers (7-6, 3-3) also received 10 points apiece from Sierra Szymanski and Kendall Gerke.

Westby (6-6, 3-2) was led by nine points from Macy Stellner.

Onalaska Luther 53, Viroqua 18

VIROQUA — Kaitlyn Kennedy went 8-for-9 from the free-throw line to bolster a 16-point performance for the Knights (6-4, 3-2).

Thursday, Jan. 3

Westby 66, Viroqua 14

WESTBY — Westby started fast and never slowed down, building a 41-9 lead by halftime. McKenna Manske drained four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points to lead the Norsemen (6-5, 3-1), while teammate Grace Hebel added 12.

+1 
Hallie Sherry mug

Hallie Sherry led Viroqua (1-10, 0-4) with nine points.

WRESTLING

Friday, Jan. 4

Coulee

Westby 69, Black River Falls 12

WESTBY — Westby finished nearly perfect in a conference dual against Black River Falls, giving up points only due to forfeit.

Austin Mowery got Westby started by winning the first match of the night that resulted with a second-period pin over Mikhail Peterson at 145 pounds. Dakota Bakkestuen rounded out the night at 138 pounds by pinning Brian Higuet in the first period.

Saturday, Jan. 5

Lee Griffin Invitational

VIOLA, Wis. — Westby won the nine-team event with a score of 204½ and had champions in Dakota Bakkestuen (8-2, 132), Austin Mowery (19-6, 145), Ryan Knight (20-5, 152), Grant Fremstad (12-4, 170) and Conor Vatland (19-5, 182).

Tyler Hannah (15-1, 195) and Austin Winker (12-11, 120) won for Viroqua, and Austin Brosinski (12-4, 126) won for De Soto.

