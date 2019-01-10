A look back at Westby and Viroqua high school athletic events held Jan. 2-8.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Friday, Jan. 4
Westby 62, Viroqua 40
VIROQUA — Westby’s Griffin Grass got hot from the 3-point line in the second half and helped the Norsemen (7-3, 3-1) recover from a 3-point halftime deficit.
Grass had 18 points, all from 3-point territory, four of which came in the second half. He made six of the team’s eight 3-pointers, and Westby allowed just 11 points in the second half. Senior Ryan Daines added 15 points.
The Blackhawks (3-6, 2-2) were led by Sam Jett’s 13 points, but were hampered by a 5-for-26 performance from the free-throw line.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday, Jan. 8
Coulee Conference
West Salem 56, Westby 31
WEST SALEM — Brooke Bentzen scored 10 points in each half to help lead West Salem past Westby.
Besides Bentzen’s 20 points, the Panthers (7-6, 3-3) also received 10 points apiece from Sierra Szymanski and Kendall Gerke.
Westby (6-6, 3-2) was led by nine points from Macy Stellner.
Onalaska Luther 53, Viroqua 18
VIROQUA — Kaitlyn Kennedy went 8-for-9 from the free-throw line to bolster a 16-point performance for the Knights (6-4, 3-2).
Thursday, Jan. 3
Westby 66, Viroqua 14
WESTBY — Westby started fast and never slowed down, building a 41-9 lead by halftime. McKenna Manske drained four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points to lead the Norsemen (6-5, 3-1), while teammate Grace Hebel added 12.
Hallie Sherry led Viroqua (1-10, 0-4) with nine points.
WRESTLING
Friday, Jan. 4
Coulee
Westby 69, Black River Falls 12
WESTBY — Westby finished nearly perfect in a conference dual against Black River Falls, giving up points only due to forfeit.
Austin Mowery got Westby started by winning the first match of the night that resulted with a second-period pin over Mikhail Peterson at 145 pounds. Dakota Bakkestuen rounded out the night at 138 pounds by pinning Brian Higuet in the first period.
Saturday, Jan. 5
Lee Griffin Invitational
VIOLA, Wis. — Westby won the nine-team event with a score of 204½ and had champions in Dakota Bakkestuen (8-2, 132), Austin Mowery (19-6, 145), Ryan Knight (20-5, 152), Grant Fremstad (12-4, 170) and Conor Vatland (19-5, 182).
Tyler Hannah (15-1, 195) and Austin Winker (12-11, 120) won for Viroqua, and Austin Brosinski (12-4, 126) won for De Soto.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.