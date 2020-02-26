Viroqua, Westby high school sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday, Feb. 20
Nonconference
Westby 54, Holmen 51
HOLMEN — The Norsemen (17-5) watched a 17-point halftime lead disappear before holding on for their sixth straight victory.
Junior Grace Hebel scored a game-high 16 points for Westby, and she had 14 of them before the break as it built a 32-15 lead to take to the second half. Josi Bishop added 14 and McKenna Manske 11 for the Norsemen.
The Vikings (13-9) had the ball twice with the chance to force overtime but came up empty. They were led by Sydney Jahr’s 13 points. Ellie Kline and Haley Valiska added nine each.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Division 3 WIAA regional quarterfinals
Westby 47, River Valley 29
WESTBY — The sixth-seeded Norsemen (18-5) used the 3-pointer to advance to a semifinal against third-seeded Prairie du Chien (16-6) on Friday.
Westby won its seventh game in a row and made seven 3-pointers on the way to victory. Senior McKenna Manske made three of those 3-pointers and scored 11 points for the Norsemen, who were led by senior Josi Bishop’s 14. Bishop scored 10 in the first half.
Junior Grace Hebel also scored 11 points for Westby.
Madison Edgewood 75, Viroqua 21
MADISON — The Blackhawks (3-20) finished their season on a 10-game losing streak, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Potosi/Cassville 71, De Soto 37
POTOSI, Wis. — The Pirates (8-15) had their season ended, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.
WRESTLING
WIAA Division 2 sectional wrestling
Saturday, Feb. 22
EVANSVILLE, Wis. — The Prairie du Chien High School wrestling team racked up 123 points to win the WIAA Division 2 Evansville/Albany Sectional on Saturday.
The Blackhawks left with two champions and seven qualifiers for the individual state meet next weekend at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Senior Tyler Hannah (50-0) and Colten Wall (17-4) gave Prairie du Chien its champions as they swept through their brackets at 195 and 220, respectively.
Hannah pinned all three of his opponents to become a four-time state qualifier.
Rhett Koenig (47-6) started Prairie du Chien's run off with a second-place finish at 106, and he was the first runner-up on the Blackhawks' list of four. Koenig's loss came to top-ranked Chase Beckett (42-2) of Portage. Beckett won that match 3-1.
Matt Rogge (42-6), Traeton Saint (48-3) and Bradyn Saint (46-6) also finished second at respective weights of 132, 160 and 170. Traeton Saint, who is ranked first in Division 2, was beaten 12-4 by second-ranked Dean Neff (44-1) of Jefferson.
Rogge advanced to the championship bout, which he lost to Viroqua's Cale Anderson 4-1.
Luke Kramer (43-11) rounded out the Blackhawk state qualifiers with a third-place performance at 126.
Viroqua will have two qualifiers in Madison after both won championships in Evansville.
Anderson (45-3) finished off his day with the win over Rogge after opening with a pin and major decision.
Josh Frye (44-4) recorded three pins to cruise through the bracket at 113.
WIAA Division 3 sectional wrestling
Saturday, Feb. 22
WESTBY — The Aquinas High School wrestling team will have four competitors at the WIAA individual state meet next weekend, and Westby will send three.
The Blugolds didn't get a champion in the Division 3 Westby Sectional on Saturday, but both Joe Penchi and Clay Berra earned return state trips, and Calvin Hargrove and Noah DeGroot joined them as finishers among the top three.
Penchi (36-4) was knocked oout of the title picture in the semifinals, but he came back to win three matches and secure second place at 132. Berra (32-9) had to wrestle into overtime to determine his finish, but he won the match to place second at 285.
Hargrove (23-10) was third at 138, and DeGroot (16-8) matched that performance with third place at 195.
Westby's state qualifiers are led by senior Conor Vatland, who won the championship at 170 and pinned two opponents along the way. Logan Turben (28-9) and Dylan Nottestad (39-11) posted third-place finishes at 120 and 220, respectively.
De Soto has two state qualifiers and Blair-Taylor one.
Aiden Brosinski (37-4) won the title at 138 and handed Hargrove a 12-2 defeat in the championship match. Cezar Garcia (40-5) added a second-place finish at 195 and had four pins on the day. He pinned DeGroot in 45 seconds for second place.
The Wildcats also had an individual champion when Logan Shramek (34-2) plowed his way through the 182 bracket. He pinned two opponents.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Monday, Feb. 24
Coulee
G-E-T 49, Westby 30
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (11-10, 7-4) won their third game in a row behind Grant Beirne’s 23 points. Sawyer Schmidt added 14 points.
Hudson Lipski and Joe Armbruster had eight points apiece for the Norsemen, who lost their fifth game in a row and fell to 8-13 (3-9).