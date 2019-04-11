SOFTBALL
Thursday, April 4 Coulee West Salem 5-6, Viroqua 0-2
VIROQUA — Sam Thompson stuck out 13 and hit a double in the opening win, getting some offensive help from Taylor Feyen’s pair of doubles. The Panthers gave Thompson a 4-0 lead after two innings, and that was all she needed.
Thompson struck out 12 in the second game, and got a boost when Marissa Harris hit a solo homer in the third inning.
Viroqua (1-3, 0-3) got two hits apiece from Olivia Thew and Kendra Jerdee.
Monday, April 8 Coulee West Salem 7, Westby 1
WESTBY — The Panthers got ahead early and then extended their lead in the middle innings, which was more than enough for pitcher Sam Thompson.
Thompson struck out 12 over seven innings, while Kendall Gerke went 3-for-4 and Abby Cavadini went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in the seventh inning for West Salem (9-3, 5-0).
Lauren Jacobs doubled for Westby (1-3, 1-1), which scored its run in the first inning.
Tuesday, April 9 Coulee G-E-T 9, Westby 8
GALESVILLE — Genna O’Neill capped a 4-for-5 performance with an RBI single that broke an 8-8 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Norsemen (1-4, 1-2) had taken an 8-7 lead with three runs in the top of the seventh — Ruby DeGarmo had an RBI — before the Red Hawks (3-3, 2-2) came back.
Alexa Hammond, who was 3-for-5, led off with a double and eventually scored on a groundout by Lexi Wagner before O’Neill’s winner. Cassie Schmitz was 2-for-4 with a double and Taylor Rahlf 2-for-3 with two RBI for G-E-T.
DeGarmo and Macey Stellner were 2-for-4 for Westby, which received a two-run home run from Chloe Stellner.
Black River Falls 13, Viroqua 3 (5)
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers scored in all five innings played, including six in the fifth.
Elly Christenson and Madison Eberhardt had three RBI apiece for Black River Falls, while Naomi Lloyd went 3-for-4.
Hallie Sherry went 2-for-3 with three RBI for Viroqua.
BASEBALL
Th
ursday, April 4 Coulee Viroqua 10, Black River Fall
s 0 (6)
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks posted a four-run sixth inning against the Tigers.
Kasey Hammond went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Mason Skrede also batted in three runners after going 2-for-4. The Blackhawks also received extra-base hits from Hunter Vikemyr (triple) and Mike Stuber (double).
Vikemyr pitched five innings with 10 strikeouts and two hits.
Mo
nday, April 8 Nonconference Westby
8, Riverdale 2
WESTBY — The Norseman scored six runs in the first two innings and kept Riverdale’s bats quiet.
Hunter Ward went 3-for-4, while Nolan Rux (2-for-4, two RBI), Weston Kabat (2-for-3, two doubles) powered Westby’s hot start.
Tue
sday, April 9 Coulee Westby 2,
Viroqua 1 (8)
WESTBY — Clayton Slack broke the scoreless tie with a two-out RBI single in the top of the eighth inning, but the Norsemen came back.
Sam Strangstalien led off with a single and later scored on a wild pitch before Gunnar Hanson singled to bring Hunter Ward home with the winning run.
Hunter Vikemyr pitched seven innings with six strikeouts and one walk for the Blackhawks, and Strangstalien pitched 7⅔ innings with six strikeouts and two walks allowed.
BOYS TENNIS
F
riday, April 5 Nonconference Spart
a 4, Viroqua 3
VIROQUA — The Spartans won two singles matches and two doubles matches to narrowly escape Viroqua.
Dan Musselwhite won at No. 1 singles for Sparta by defeating Lucas Oldham 6-4, 2-6, 7-5. Viroqua was able to secure the No. 1 doubles win after a lengthy battle where Mitchell Hanson and Jared Anderson defeated Ethan Andersen and Toby Mohr 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-3.
Tue
sday, April 9 Nonconference Loga
n 7, Viroqua 0
The Rangers won all seven matches in straight sets. Ian Hoffland won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, and Garrett Simmons and Avery Schams did the same at No. 1 doubles.
TRACK AND FIELD
Satu
rday, April 6 WTFA
Championships
WHITEWATER, Wis. — Viroqua’s Xana Leum and Onalaska’s Landon Peterson posted second-place finishes at the final indoor meet of the season.
Leum was second in the triple jump (36-11½), and Peterson placed second in the 55-meter hurdles (7.8 seconds).
Onalaska’s Kora Malecek and Lydia Malecek were third and fifth in the 1,600 with respective times of 5:07.78 and 5:13.73, and Amalia Malecek was sixth in the 800 (2:22.59).
Viroqua’s Jillian Weston was seventh in the 800 (2:23.35) and 1,600 (5:20.59), and Cashton’s Annie Schreier was seventh in the triple jump (35-1).
