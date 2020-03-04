Viroqua, Westby high school sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Thursday, Feb. 27
West Salem 64, Viroqua 51
VIROQUA — The West Salem High School boys basketball team put a final stamp on a crazy season in the Coulee Conference by beating Viroqua 64-51 and winning an outright championship on Thursday.
The Panthers (14-8, 9-3) made 17 of 23 attempts from the free-throw line in the second half and used 19 points from senior Josh Hauser and 15 from sophomore Jack Hehli to complete a sweep of the Blackhawks and win the conference by one game.
"It was very, very tough to win this conference," West Salem coach Steve Kastenschmidt said. "Every single game was a hard one."
Black River Falls, Onalaska Luther and G-E-T all finished in a second-place tie after Black River Falls and West Salem started the day tied for first place with a one-game lead over the Red Hawks and Knights.
The Panthers battled through injuries and several lineup changes but played well enough to win their last five Coulee games. A 64-55 win at G-E-T followed up a 64-54 win over Black River Falls during that streak.
"G-E-T is playing very well right now, and that was a big win for us to go and get," Kastenschmidt said.
West Salem made the difference against Viroqua with defense and by coming through from the free-throw line in the second half.
"We put a lot of pressure on them tonight," the coach said. "The defensive intensity was good, and we ended up getting a lot of transition baskets out of that."
Tuesday, March 3
Division 3
regional quarterfinal
Westby 59, Viroqua 50
VIROQUA — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Division 5
regional quarterfinal
Iowa-Grant 90, De Soto 57
LIVINGSTON, Wis. — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
STATE INDIVIDUAL WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
Feb. 27-29
THIRD PLACE: De Soto’s Aiden Brosinski (40-5, Division 3 138) won twice on Saturday to finish third.
FOURTH PLACE: Westby’s Conor Vatland (44-7, 170) split two matches in Division 3.
Westby’s Dylan Nottestad (41-14, Division 3 220) placed sixth. Viroqua’s Cale Anderson (46-6, Division 2 132) had to forfeit both of his matches because of a rib injury and placed sixth.