Viroqua, Westby high school sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Coulee
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Viroqua 65, De Soto 30
DE SOTO — Viroqua (2-2) got double-digit points from Drew Fortney (15), Clayton Slack (12) and Dawson Swenson (10) to lead the Blackhawks, who led 44-12 at half, to victory.
Kaden Pedretti led De Soto (0-4) with 13 points.
Nonconference
Thursday, Dec. 5
Westby 58, Sparta 37
SPARTA — DaVontae Spears had 22 points for Westby to help earn the team’s season-opening win.
Joe Arbruster (19) also turned in double-figure scoring for the Norsemen (1-0).
Kadon Milne lead Sparta (0-1) with eight points as Haydn Guns had 12 rebounds.
Viroqua 65, Brookwood 47
ONTARIO, Wis. — Viroqua held Brookwood to 17 points in the first half, and the Falcons never recovered.
Dawson Swenson led with 15 points in the win, followed by 13 apiece from Jacob Lotz and Drew Fortney.
Kaden Brandau led Brookwood with 16 points followed by 10 from Mitch Klinkner.
WRESTLING Nonconference
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Westby 35, Sparta 31
SPARTA — Led by pins from Brock Hoskins (106 pounds), Logan Turben (126), Clay Nottestad (170) and Dylan Nottestad (220), the Norsemen defeated the Spartans.
Nonconference
Thursday, Dec. 5
Westby 46, Cashton 21
CASHTON — The Norsemen had four pins and a major decision to defeat the Eagles.
Dylan Nottesad (285) won the first wrestled match with a 22-second pin over Cashton’s Zachary Mlsna. Dakota Bakkestuen (145) posted the team’s major decision after beating Matthew Harter 10-2.
Cashton’s Tristan Grant (152) had a second-period pin over Alex Hebel, which was followed by a first period pin from teammate Zachery Harris (160) over Carlos Castro.
Westby fourth at Reedsburg
REEDSBURG, Wis. — The Westby High School wrestling team was fourth, while the Logan/Central team placed seventh at the Reedsburg Duals on Saturday. The Norsemen beat River Valley 48-30 and Monona Grove/McFarland 45-27 while losing duals to Riverdale, Reedsburg and Lancaster, Saturday, Dec. 7.
Trevor Lemke, wrestling at both 132 and 138, won all five of his matches and finished all of them by pin. Connor Vatland won all four of his matches at 182 but lost in overtime the one time he jumped up to 195.
Logan/Central also won two duals, beating Wisconsin Dells 45-33 and Monona Grove/McFarland 48-36.
GIRLS BASKETBALLThursday, Dec. 5
Coulee
Westby 40, Black River Falls 22
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Norsemen held Black River Falls to just six points in the second half to win the Coulee matchup.
Macy Stellner led Westby with 15 points with a team-high three 3-pointers. Grace Hebel followed with 12 points.
The Tigers were led by a nine-point performance from McKenna Dutton.