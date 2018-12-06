Tuesday, Nov. 27
Hillsboro 45, Viroqua 43
Boys Basketball
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (0-1) dug themselves a 17-point hole in the first half, but had the ball with 1.9 seconds remaining and a chance to steal one in its home opener on Tuesday, November 27.
However, they had to go the length of the floor, and they didn’t get a shot off after an inbounds play. Dawson Swenson had 19 points, 13 of which came in the second half.
Thursday, Nov. 29
Wrestling
Prairie du Chien 51, Viroqua 24
VIROQUA — Prairie du Chien won nine matches to claim the dual win, and Viroqua’s Josh Frye knocked off PdC’s Matt Rogge 4-1 in a battle between previous state qualifiers at 113.
Westby 57, Cashton 3
WESTBY — Ryan Knight, a state qualifier for the Norsemen last season, slipped past Ty Cosello to win 7-6 at 160. Westby’s Austin Mowery also scored a 9-3 win over state qualifier Tristin Grant at 152.
Friday, Nov. 30
Girls Basketball
West Salem 73, Viroqua 25
VIROQUA — West Salem (2-2, 1-0) held Viroqua to seven points in the second half to speed its way to a conference victory after tough losses to powerhouse programs at Onalaska and Aquinas this week.
Brooke Bentzen led the Panthers with 14 points, 12 of which came in the first half. Kendall Gerke’s 11 points stemmed off of a 5-for-5 free throw performance for West Salem, which held a 48-18 halftime lead.
Holmen 57, Westby 48
WESTBY — Nate Johnson picked up his first win as the Vikings’ coach as Haley Valiska scored 21 points, and teammate Lexi Jeffers added 10.
Haley Valiska was 11-for-13 from the free-throw line and scored 19 points in the second half. Westby’s leading scorer was Grace Hebel with 18.
Saturday, Dec. 1
Wrestling
Reedsburg Duals
REEDSBURG, Wis. — Westby finished third by beating River Valley 39-30 in a placement match, and Logan/Central co-op was fifth after beating Oregon 66-17 in its placement match.
The Norsemen received 5-0 performances from Logan Turben (126 pounds), Austin Mowery (145), Ryan Knight (152) and Grant Fremstad (170). Jeremiah Nagel (160), Alex Gavrilos (195, 220) and Robert Snodgrass (285) all went 5-0 for Logan/Central.
Black Hawk Invitational
SOUTH WAYNE, Wis. — Cale Anderson (106) and Josh Frye (113) won championships for Viroqua, which finished fifth in a 12-team field with 130½ points. Anderson and Frye both won four matches. Lucas Oldham (132) added a third-place finish by winning three of four matches for the Blackhawks.
Tuesday, Dec. 4
Boys basketball
Coulee
West Salem 63, Viroqua 48
WEST SALEM — Big performances from Josh Hauser and Malachi Athnos propelled the Panthers past the Blackhawks. Hauser scored a game-high 22 points, with 13 of those coming in the second half, while Athnos added 21, including 14 in the second half.
Jacob Lotz led Viroqua with 13 points, nine of which came from the free-throw line.
Girls basketball
Hillsboro 62, Viroqua 46
VIROQUA — Hillsboro took a 33-18 lead by the half, then cruised past the Blackhawks. Jess Tryggestad led Viroqua (1-4) with 15 points.
Westby 59, Sparta 37
SPARTA — Grace Hebel had 17 points for Westby, which held Sparta to nine points in the first half.
McKenna Manske also finished in double-figures with 14 points for the Norsemen as Macy Stellner followed with eight.
Brielle Savor and Mallory Russ had eight points apiece for Sparta (0-3).
