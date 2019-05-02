SOFTBALL
Friday, April 26
Coulee
Onalaska 6, Westby 5 (9)
WESTBY — The Hilltoppers (10-0) were able to clinch an extra-inning victory after Jaclyn Thomas was able to score when a throw to catch her stealing third went into the outfield.
Thomas was 3-for-4, and Sarah Kraus doubled for Onalaska. Kraus started pitching in the fifth inning and recorded 10 strikeouts and allowed one hit to earn the win.
Macy Stellner (2-for-5) and Claire Griffin (2-for-4) each collected a pair of hits for Westby (2-7).
Monday, April 29
Coulee
Arcadia 8, Viroqua 3
ARCADIA — Ally Pronschinske blasted a three-run homer in the third inning to help keep Arcadia (5-2, 5-2) in front of Viroqua (1-10, 0-7).
Lindsey Sendelbach collected three hits and doubled twice for the Raiders.
The Blackhawks were led by a two-hit performance from Alecia Stuber that included a double.
Abby Suchla tossed seven innings with eight strikeouts while allowing seven hits to earn the win.
Nonconference
Westby 5, Lancaster 4
WESTBY — After Ruby DeGarmo led off the seventh inning with a single, she broke a 4-all tie two batters later when she scored on Isabella Nedland’s triple.
That was Nedland’s lone hit of the night, but it lifted Westby (3-7) to a win after it scored two runs in the sixth to tie the game.
McKenna Manske hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Claire Griffin got the win after pitching the final three innings in relief.
BASEBALL
Friday, April 26
Coulee
Westby 6, Onalaska Luther 1
ONALASKA — Hunter Ward had two hits for Westby as it defeated Onalaska Luther.
The Norsemen had six hits, which included an RBI single each from four players. Weston Kabat tossed the first four innings with four hits allowed, four strikeouts and two walks to earn the win before being relieved by Sam Strangstalien.
The Knights had seven hits including a double that came off the bat of Brandon Stadtler.
Central 6, Viroqua 4
VIROQUA – La Crosse Central defeated Viroqua 6-4. The winning pitcher was Aidan Franz and the losing pitcher was Mason Skrede.
Monday, April 29
BLACK RIVER FALLS – Viroqua defeated Black River Falls 8-3 in a conference game. The winning pitcher was Hunter Vikemyr and the losing pitcher was Austin Gunderson.
BOYS GOLF
Friday, April 26
BLACK RIVER FALLS – The Westby boys golf team participated in the Black River Falls invitational at Skyline Golf Course.
Individually, Noah Nelson scored 43, Jake Krause 46, Ross Theige 54, Zach Harris 49, Tyler Christianson 55 and Kellen Olson 60. The team scored 192 for fourth place.
G-E-T took first with 179. The other team scores were Black River Falls 184, Luther 184, Arcadia 189 and West Salem 232.
G-E-T’s Sawyer Schmidt was the medalist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.