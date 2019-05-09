BASEBALL
Thursday, May 2 Coulee Viroqua 1, Westby 0
VIROQUA — Andrew Wedwick was 1-for-2 and scored the only run in the bottom of the second inning.
Hunter Vikemyr struck out 12, walked one and allowed four hits over 6⅔ innings for the Blackhawks, and Weston Kabat pitched six innings and struck out seven while allowing 3 hits for the Norsemen.
Friday, May 3 Nonconference Viroqua 6, Onalaska 4
ONALASKA — The Blackhawks (9-4) took a 5-2 lead with a three-run third inning and had four extra-base hits to beat the Hilltoppers (3-11).
Andrew Wedwick was 3-for-3 with a double, home run and six RBI for Viroqua, His home run was a three-run blast in the third.
Connor Haggerty homered and drove in three runs for Onalaska, which closed its deficit to 5-4 with two runs on the bottom of the third but didn’t score again.
Nonconference Westby 6, De Soto 2
STODDARD, Wis. — Mason Quellhorst struck out 10 and walked none in 6⅔ innings to help the Norsemen win the nonconference clash.
Quellhorst was able to scatter nine hits while Alex Gluch led the Westby offense going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.
Isaiah Zink and Riggin Beck each went 2-for-4 for De Soto (9-5).
Saturday, May 4 Viroqua wins tourney at C-FC
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Viroqua won a tournament at Cochrane-Fountain City, defeating C-FC 16-1 and Baldwin-Woodville 5-1.
Andrew Wedwich was 3-for-4 with a home run against C-FC, three runs, and three RBIs, while Hunter Vikemyr was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs.
Ryan Zemla added four RBIs and a run, while Mason Skrede scored four runs.
Wedwick got the win, allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts.
B-W outhit Viroqua but couldn’t capitalize.
Wedwick and Zemla each had a pair of RBIs.
Zemla got the win, allowing one run on eight hits in a complete seven innings.
Monday, May 6 Coulee Westby 8, Black R iver Falls 5
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Norsemen put together back-to-back three-run innings in the third and fourth to keep a steady lead over Black River Falls.
Hunter Ward led Westby by going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, and Gunnar Hanson was 2-for-5 with two RBI.
The Tigers were led by two-hit performances from Chase Yaeger and Romey Wirtz.
Tuesday, May 7 Coulee Westby 15, Black River Falls 5 (6)
WESTBY — Five Norsemen were able to collect multiple hits to shut down the game in the sixth inning.
Alex Gluch led Westby with two hits which included a two-run homer to right center in the fifth inning. Hunter Ward, Gunnar Hanson and Nolan Rux each hit a double.
Jordan Zillmer led the Tigers by going 2-for-4 with a home run, and Elias Whitegull (2-for-3) and Nate Becker (2-for-3) each had a pair of hits.
Nonconference Viroqua 2, De Soto 1 (9)
STODDARD — The Blackhawks were able to score a run in the top of the ninth to break a 1-1 tie that started in the first inning.
Clayton Slack and Mason Skrede each recorded two hits in the win. Skrede went for extra bases with a double as did Tate Knutson. Skrede struck out 11 and scattered four hits across 8⅔ innings to earn the win.
BOYS TENNIS
Thursday, May 2 Nonconference Viroqua 6, West Salem 1
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks nearly swept the Panthers by winning three singles matches and all doubles matches.
The No. 1 doubles duo of Jared Anderson and Mitchell Hanson defeated Viroqua’s Nick Stachowitz 6-0, 6-0. The No. 2 doubles duo of Tony Garvalia and Lucas Oldham and No. 3 duo of Henry Roels and Ben Kane also defeated their opponents 6-0, 6-0.
No. 1 singles Jack Hehli won the Panthers’ lone match by defeating James Hopkins 6-0, 6-0.
Friday, May 3 Coulee Viroqua 5, Black River Falls 2
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Dustin Kenyon (No. 2 singles), Ben Gillen (No. 3 singles) won, and the No. 1 doubles team of Jared Anderson/Mitchell Hanson and No. 2 doubles team of Tony Garvalia/Lucas Oldham won for Viroqua.
Saturday, May 4
HOLMEN – No. 1 Colin Heiderscheit, Holmen, defeated James Hopkins, Viroqua, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 Kyler Pederson, Holmen, defeated Dustin Kenyon, Viroqua, 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 Michael Hinman, Holmen, defeated Ben Gillen, Viroqua, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4. Charles Koscainski, Holmen, fefeated Brecken Forntey, Viroqua, 6-3, 6-4.
In doubles, No. 1 Maverick Kulmacewski/Vang Thao, Holmen, defeated Mitchell Hanson/Jared Anderson, 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 Xue Xiong/Xavier Marcon, Holmen, defeated Lucas Oldham/Tony Garvalia; No. 3 Ben Kane/Eric Jerdee, Viroqua, defeated Brad Moren/Zach Peterson, Holmen.
Nonconference Monday, May 6 Decorah 5, Viroqua
VIROQUA — Viroqua had two doubles wins as it fell to Decorah.
Jared Anderson and Mitchell Hanson won the No. 1 doubles match in a 2-6, 6-4, 10-7 battle against Decorah’s Joe Holland and Kai Spencer-Berg. Tony Garvalia and Lucas Oldham won the No. 2 doubles match by defeating Rex Hwinkler and Edwin Holyoake 6-2, 6-4.
Tuesday, May 7 Nonconference Viroqua 6, West Salem 1
WEST SALEM — The Blackhawks won all but one match to defeat West Salem (0-3).
Viroqua won the No. 1 doubles match as Mitchell Hanson and Jared Anderson posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Matthew Baldwin and Dagan Hemker.
The Panthers’ Jack Hehli (3-0) won the No. 1 singles match by shutting out Dustin Kenyon 6-0, 6-0.
SOFTBALL
Friday, May 3 Nonconference Westby 16, De Soto 4
STODDARD — Claire Griffin was 4-for-4 and drove in two runs for the Norsemen, who pulled away with a six-run top of the third inning.
Lauren Jacobs and Ruby DeGarmo each drove in three runs for Westby, while Mia Helgeson drove in two for the Pirates.
Mon
day, May 6 Coulee G-E-T 10
,
Viroqua 0 (5)
GALESVILLE — Ciera Gunderson hit a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the fifth to end the game in G-E-T’s favor.
Gunderson finished 3-for-4, and Alexa Hammond (2-for-3) had a triple and two RBI for G-E-T (9-10, 7-3), which had 10 hits. Amy Gappa allowed just one hit in five innings while striking out 13 for the Red Hawks.
Arcadia 6, Westby 5
ARCADIA —Arcadia was able to score the winning run in the seventh inning thanks to a bad throw from Westby (4-9, 2-6).
Chloe Halverson led the Raiders (8-3, 7-3) with three hits, and Abby Suchla added a double. Westby was led by two solo home runs — one from McKenna Manske and one from Chloe Stellner — in the lost.
Wednesday, May 7 Nonconference Westby 9, Bangor 1
WESTBY — Alayna Winterfield struck out 10 in a complete game for the Norsemen (5-9).
Chloe Stellner was 3-for-4, Lauren Jacobs was 2-3 with a double, and Claire Griffin was 2-for-4 with two doubles for Westby.
Alyssa Langrehr hit a double for the Cardinals.
De Soto 14, Viroqua 2 (5)
STODDARD — The Pirates scored 11 runs in the first inning and were led by right fielder Rachel Gianoli (2-for-4, double, three RBI), designated player/pitcher Jordan Young (2-for-4, double, three RBI) and left fielder April Haakenson (1-for-3, two RBI).
Val Osthoff pitched four innings for De Soto and struck out six.
BOYS GOLF
Wednesday, April 30
ARCADIA – Westby’s individual scores at the Coulee Conference nine-hole competition were Jake Krause 42, Noah Nelson 43, Ross Theige 43, Zach Harris 48, Tyler Christianson 49 and Kellen Olson 60.
T
hursday, May 2
The Westby golf team competed in the Green Devil Drive held at Northern Bay Golf Course.
Individual scores at the invitational were Noah Nelson 93, Jake Krause 85, Ross Thiege 108, Zach Harris 101 and Tyler Christianson 115.
The team placed 13th with a score of 387. There were 25 teams at the invitational.
Monday, May 6
ONALASKA – Individual scores for Westby golfers at the Onalaska Coulee Conference match were Noah Nelson 41, Jake Kraue 46, Ross Theige 46, Tyler Christianson 49, Zach Harris 52 and Kellen Olson 62.
Black River falls won with a score of 174. Other team scores were Arcadia 179, Onalaska Luther 180, Westby 182, G-E-T 183 and West Salem 199.
