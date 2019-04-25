SOFTBALL
Monday, April 22
G-E-T 11, Westby 5
WESTBY — G-E-T (5-5, 4-2) was able to fight through the rain to earn a conference victory over Westby (2-6, 2-4).
Alexa Hammond and Ryann Duffenbech each went 2-for-4 with a double for the Redhawks. Amy Gappa struck out 13 and walked five across seven innings to earn the win.
The Norsemen were led by Kay Frydenlund (2-for-4, double) and Chloe Stellner (2-for-4).
Tuesday, April 23
Black River Falls 10, Viroqua 0
VIROQUA — A five-run fourth inning was the big blow for the Tigers, as Quinn Cerda-Reyes tossed a one-hitter.
Cerda-Reyes struck out six and walked two, and tallied a double with two RBI. Madison Eberhardt had three hits, including a double, and an RBI, and Kanani Blackdeer went 3-for-4 with two RBI.
BASEBALL
Tuesday, April 23
Viroqua 12, Onalaska Luther 1
ONALASKA — Hunter Vikemyr doubled and drove in three runs for the Blackhawks (5-3, 4-2), who also received three hits and two RBI apiece from Ryan Zemla and Mason Skrede.
Skrede doubled twice, and Michael Stuber had three of Viroqua’s eight stolen bases, while Andrew Wedwick struck out seven and allowed two hits over five innings.
BOYS TENNIS
Tuesday, April 23
Nonconference
Sparta 5, Viroqua 2
VIROQUA — The Spartans swept the singles matches, including three-set wins at Nos. 2 and 3, to come away with the victory.
Sparta’s Dan Musselwhite topped Lucas Oldham 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, while Viroqua’s No. 1 singles team of Jared Anderson and Mitchell Hanson won 6-2, 6-2 over Jonathon Sanchez and Brady Towne.
BOYS GOLF
Monday, April 22
VIROQUA – Westby was the winning team with a score of 176 in the nine-hole Coulee Conference golf event hosted by Westby at Viroqua Hills Golf Course. Team scores were West Salem 218, Black River Falls 184, G-E-T 181 and Onalaska Luther 177 and Westby 176.
Westby’s individual scores were Noah Nelson 41, Ross Thiege 42, Jake Krause 46, Zach Harris 47, Tyler Christianson 53 and Kellen Olson 63. The overall medalist was Noah Nelson, who won on the third handicap hole over three other golfers.
Athletes played holes 1-3 and holes 13-18, what is known as the original 9 holes or the clubhouse side of the course. These 9 holes are a par 35.
Tuesday, April 23
WEST SALEM – Westby traveled to Fox Hollow Golf Course for a Coulee Conference meet. The team scores were West Salem 200, Onalaska Luther 192, Arcadia 187, Westby 182, G-E-T 181 and Black River Falls 176.
Westby’s individual scores were Ross Thiege 40 meet medalist (by tiebreaker on first handicap hole), Noah Nelson 47, Tyler Christianson 47, Zach Harris 48, Jake Krause 51 and Kellen Olson 61.
