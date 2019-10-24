Cross Country
Saturday, Oct. 19
WEST SALEM — West Salem High School junior Charlie McKinney won the Coulee Conference cross country championship by over 20 seconds Saturday at Maple Grove Venues.
McKinney finished with a time of 16 minutes, 35.4 seconds to help the Panthers (45) win the meet. Junior Brady Niemeier (17:16.2) contributed to the win with a third-place finish, and junior Carson Mooney (17:30.1) followed in sixth. Senior Liam Sjoquist (17:52.5) finished 12th.
Arcadia sophomore Jose Monroy (16:56.1) finished in second.
G-E-T (63) was second thanks to a fourth-place finish from sophomore Carter Gold (17:19.7), 13th-place finish from senior Nicholas Moen (17:58.1) and 14th-place finish from junior Riley Kirkey (18:00.9) G-E-T sophomore Ethan Burmeister (18:04.5) came in 15th.
Onalaska Luther (98) finished third behind a seventh-place finish from junior Micah Schibbelhut (17:30.5) Westby (111) finished fourth, edging Viroqua (111) by the place of its sixth runner. Arcadia finished sixth (124), followed by Black River Falls (158).
Arcadia’s James Ziegeweid (17:31), Black River Falls’ Kobe Nichols (10th, 17:50.9) and Viroqua’s Cooper Gelhaus (fifth, 17:23.2) and Andrew Quackenbush (ninth, 17:47.5) rounded out the top 10 individuals.
Arcadia junior Mercedes Romo won the girls competition with a time of 20 minutes, 16.9 seconds. West Salem freshman Macey Tauscher (20:35.6) finish second, and Onalaska senior Lizzie Stuebs (20:43.3) finished third.
G-E-T (54) won the meet and was led by Breann Harris (sixth, 21:24.6) and Hannah Siegler (ninth, 21:42.5). Arcadia (65) was second behind Romo and freshman Tegan Michalak (fifth, 21:07). Westby (82) finished third, followed by Viroqua (85), West Salem (93), Luther (103) and Black River Falls (209).
Viroqua’s Caitlin Fox (fourth, 20:51.5), Arcadia’s Kianna Suchla (10th, 21:44.7) and Westby’s Audra Johnson (seventh, 21:27.1) and Meghan Nelson (eighth, 21:40.6) rounded out the top 10 individuals.
Football Friday, Oct. 25
SWC Westby 21, Viroqua 8
VIROQUA — The Norsemen recorded all of their points in the first half to earn a conference victory over the Blackhawks (1-8, 1-6).
Westby’s offense recorded a total of 270 yards compared to 169 from Viroqua. Brett Jorgenson had 87 rushing yards on 20 carries for Westby (2-7, 2-5), and Davontae Spears followed with 43 rushing yards and 50 passing yards by completing 2 of 3 passes.
Viroqua was led by Nick Schneider’s 121 rushing yards, which came off of 25 carries.
— La Crosse Tribune staff
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.