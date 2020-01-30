Viroqua, Westby high school sports roundup

WRESTLING
Saturday, Jan. 25
Sparta InvitationalSPARTA – Holmen won the 15-team competition with a score of 209½ and crowned champions in Parker Kratochvill (25-5, 106 pounds), Sam Smith (24-3, 113), Alex Pellowski (21-4, 120), Carter Vetsch (30-5, 152) and Drake Schams (24-4, 195).
Vetsch beat Viroqua’s Aaron Dobbs (26-6) by technical fall in their championship bout, and Pellowski had four pins.
Kratochvill beat Neillsville’s Luke Dux (24-3) 8-5 for the 106 title.
Cale Anderson (31-3) won at 132 for Viroqua, pinning two opponents along the way. The Blackhawks were seventh with 99 points.
Tribune Honor Roll (Records through Tuesday, Jan. 21)
106: Tate Flege (Aquinas) 23-2, .920; Rhett Koenig (Prairie du Chien) 30-4, .882; Carson Koss (Mel.-Min./G-E-T) 25-5, .833; Parker Kratochvill (Holmen) 21-5, .808; Hunter Fitzpatrick (Arcadia) 18-7, .720; Nick Ziegler (West Salem/Bangor) 15-7, .682; Owen Denstad (Caledonia/Houston 17-8, .680; Landon Bloom (Tomah) 14-8, .636.
113: Josh Frye (Viroqua) 28-3, .903; Sam Smith (Holmen) 20-3, .870; Bradyn Glasspoole (West Salem/Bangor) 17-3, .850; Gavin Finch (Tomah) 24-5, .828; Ryder Koenig (Prairie du Chien) 21-9, .700; Colton Lejcher (Blair-Taylor) 13-6, .684; Simon Seymour (Caledonia/Houston) 15-10, .600.
120: Brandon Ross (Caledonia/Houston) 23-3, .885; Alex Pellowski (Holmen) 16-4, .800; Carlyle Lyga (West Salem/Bangor) 18-5, .783; Tanner Andersen (Mel.-Min./G-E-T) 21-8, .724; Preston Buroker (Viroqua) 17-8, .680; Caleb Pollack (Tomah) 17-9, .654. Maddox Cejka (Prairie du Chien) 18-11, .621.
126: Evan Wolfe (West Salem/Bangor) 22-5, .815; Bryce Duffy (La Crescent-Hokah) 7-2, .778; Luke Kramer (Prairie du Chien) 26-8, .765; Logan Turben (Westby) 20-7, .741; Brandon Beers (Holmen) 18-8, .692; Tucker Ginther (Caledonia/Houston) 18-8, .692.
132: Jackson McCormick (Black River Falls) 24-2, .923; Joe Penchi (Aquinas) 22-2, .917; Cale Anderson (Viroqua) 28-3, .903; Trevor Lemke (Westby) 19-8, .704; Colin O’Neil (Cashton) 14-7, .667; Isaac Blocker (Caledonia/Houston) 13-11, .542.
138: Aiden Brosinski (De Soto) 21-3, .875; Matt Rogge (Prairie du Chien) 25-4, .862; Tyler Jahn (Holmen) 19-7, .731; Calvin Hargrove (Aquinas) 15-6, .714; Sam Johnson (Mel.-Min./G-E-T) 21-8, .724; Nate Boulton (Tomah) 19-8, .704; Joey Schreier (La Crescent-Hokah) 13-7, .650; Vince Polhamus (Sparta) 16-9, .640; Adam Rogge (West Salem/Bangor) 15-9, .625.
145: Zach DeGroot (Aquinas) 20-4, .833; Dylan Ellefson (Logan/Central) 20-5, .800; Bryce Blaken (Mel.-Min./G-E-T) 18-8, .692; Dakota Bakkestuen (Westby) 20-9, .690; Thomas Treu (Sparta) 14-10, .583.
152: Isaac Denstad (Caledonia/Houston) 23-3, .885; Carter Vetsch (Holmen) 26-5, ..839; Aaron Dobbs (Viroqua) 24-5, .828; Tristan Grant (Cashton) 18-4, .818; Riley Klar (Aquinas) 16-7, .696; Logan Peterson (Black River Falls) 15-10, .600.
160: Traeton Saint (Prairie du Chien) 29-2, .935; Corbin Hauser (Sparta) 5-1, .833; Sam Linzmeier (Tomah) 20-7, .741.
170: Conor Vatland (Westby) 26-4, .867; Jack Strub (Caledonia/Houston) 21-4, .840; Bradyn Saint (Prairie du Chien) 27-5, .844; Hunter Andersen (Mel.-Min./G-E-T) 19-8, .704; Matthew Betker (Blair-Taylor) 14-6, .700; Jacob Blackdeer (Black River Falls) 14-8, .636; Kelten Pfaff (Sparta) 16-10, .615.
182: Logan Shramek (Blair-Taylor) 18-1, .947; Jacob Summers (Mel.-Min./G-E-T) 22-6, .786; Jairon Pierce (Tomah) 17-8, .680; Marcus Cox (Sparta) 16-8, .667; Carson Westcott (Holmen) 14-7, .667; Blake Scholl (West Salem/Bangor) 16-9, .640; Silas Cleveland (Black River Falls) 15-11, .577.
195: Tyler Hannah (Prairie du Chien) 30-0, 1.000; Bryce Burns (Mel.-Min./G-E-T) 26-2, .929; Drake Schams (Holmen) 20-4, .833; Paul Nickelotti (Viroqua) 21-6, .778; Noah DeGroot (Aquinas) 6-2, .750; Jed Kasten (Caledonia/Houston) 14-5, .737; Chris Najera (West Salem/Bangor) 12-7, .632.
220: Cezar Garcia (De Soto) 22-4, .846; Jake Blum (Onalaska/Luther) 17-4, .810; Dylan Nottestad (Westby) 24-7, .774; Kaleb Dobson (Black River Falls 19-8, .704; Charlie Langeberg (Aquinas) 15-7, .682; Madden Connelly (Sparta) 16-10, .615; Ben Riter (Prairie du Chien) 15-12, .556.
285: Alec Francis (Caledonia/Houston) 24-3, .889; Trevor Daffinson (Mel.-Min./G-E-T) 10-2, .833; Clay Berra (Aquinas) 21-5, .808; Hayden Larson (Tomah) 21-9, .700; Colton Wall (Prairie du Chien) 9-4, .692; Jerrod Osterkamp (Prairie du Chien) 10-7, .588.
— Todd Sommerfeldt
GYMNASTICSTribune honor roll(Top scores through Tuesday, Jan. 21)
TEAM: Holmen 140.275, GMC 134.425, West Salem co-op 131.1, Logan/Central 127.175, Viroqua co-op 122.275.
VAULT: Caelen Lansing (Logan/Central) 9.625; Kamryn McNally (Holmen) 9.55; Ella Hemker (Sparta) 9.4; Savanna Clark (Sparta) 9.225; Abby Miller (GMC) 9.175; Paris Lambert (GMC) 8.85; Sydney Hammes (West Salem co-op) 8.8; Maddy Melby (Holmen) 8.8; Lydia Korn (Viroqua co-op) 8.7; Lily Wiegand (Sparta) 8.65; Natalie Althoff (West Salem co-op) 8.6; Alex Roupe (West Salem co-op) 8.55; Kenzy Kreuzer (Viroqua) 8.5; Taylor Opper (Sparta) 8.45; Emily Miller (West Salem co-op) 8.4; McKenna Stoll (West Salem co-op) 8.4; Maddi Marx (Logan/Central) 8.375; Aaliyah Fox (Viroqua co-op) 8.3; Emma Brigson (West Salem co-op) 8.25; Elyssa Marsolek (Logan/Central) 8.225; Gracey Mlsna (Viroqua co-op) 8.1; Hailee Zimmerman (Sparta) 8.0.
BALANCE BEAM: Harley Bartels (Holmen) 9.525; Caelen Lansing (Logan/Central) 9.425; Kamryn McNally (Holmen) 9.2; Savannah Clark (Sparta) 9.175; Maddy Lau-Melby (Holmen) 9.175; Ella Hemker (Sparta) 9.15; Natalie Jeranek (West Salem co-op) 9.15; Sophie White (GMC) 9.05; Lily Wiegand (Sparta) 9.025; Abby Miller (GMC) 9.0; Sydney Hammes (West Salem co-op) 8.95; Hannah Verhulst (Holmen) 8.85; Paris Lambert (GMC) 8.7; Lauren Koss (GMC) 8.65; Emily Miller (West Salem co-op) 8.625; Mara Anderson (Viroqua co-op) 8.3; Natalie Althoff (West Salem co-op) 8.25; McKenna Stoll (West Salem co-op) 8.1; Gracey Mlsna (Viroqua co-op) 8.05; Emma Brigson (West Salem co-op) 8.0; Aaliyah Fox (Viroqua co-op) 8.0; Flynn LeMaire (Viroqua co-op) 8.0; Kenzy Kruezer (Viroqua co-op) 8.0; Alex Roupe (West Salem co-op) 8.0.
UNEVEN BARS: Caelen Lansing (Logan/Central) 9.325; Abby Miller (GMC) 8.625; Ava Clark (Holmen) 8.65; Kamryn McNally (Holmen) 8.575; Hannah Verhulst (Holmen) 8.55; Maddy Lau-Melby (Holmen) 8.525; Ella Hemker (Sparta) 8.45; Sophie White (GMC) 8.425; Trista Thill (GMC) 8.2; Savannah Clark (Sparta) 8.15; Paris Lambert (GMC) 8.15; Natalie Jeranek (West Salem co-op) 8.1; Lily Wiegand (Sparta) 8.1; Sydney Hammes (West Salem co-op) 8.075; Emma Brigson (West Salem co-op) 8.05.
FLOOR EXERCISE: Caelen Lansing (Logan/Central) 9.7; Harley Bartels (Holmen) 9.525; Ella Hemker (Sparta) 9.525; Hannah Verhulst (Holmen) 9.325; Kamryn McNally (Holmen) 9.25; Lily Wiegand (Sparta) 9.25; Abby Miller (GMC) 9.15; Natalie Althoff (West Salem co-op) 9.125; Kamryn McNally (Holmen) 9.125; Savannah Clark (Sparta) 9.075; Ava Clark (Holmen) 9.0; Sydney Hammes (West Salem co-op) 8.975; Aaliyah Fox (Viroqua co-op) 8.725; Paris Lambert (GMC) 8.7; McKenna Stoll (West Salem co-op) 8.6; Lydia Korn (Viroqua co-op) 8.5; Sophie White (GMC) 8.45; Emma Brigson (West Salem co-op) 8.4; Emily Miller (West Salem co-op) 8.275; Kenzy Kruezer (Viroqua co-op) 8.175; Mara Anderson (Viroqua co-op) 8.0.
ALL-AROUND: Caelen Lansing (Logan/Central) 37.85; Kamryn McNally (Holmen) 36.25; Ella Hemker (Sparta) 36.2; Abby Miller (GMC) 35.95; Lily Wiegand (Sparta) 35.225; Harley Bartels (Holmen) 35.15; Hannah Verhulst (Holmen) 34.675; Sydney Hammes (West Salem co-op) 34.575; Savannah Clark (Sparta) 34.475; Sophie White (GMC) 34.075; Maddy Lau-Melby (Holmen) 34.025; Paris Lambert (GMC) 33.95; Aaliyah Fox (Viroqua co-op) 32.175; Lauren Koss (GMC) 32.0; Maddi Marx (Logan/Central) 31.775; Kenzy Kruezer (Viroqua co-op) 31.525; Lydia Korn (Viroqua co-op) 31.375; Mara Anderson (Viroqua co-op) 30.9; Gracey Mlsna (Viroqua co-op) 30.325; Elyssa Marsolek (Logan/Central) 29.25; Hailee Zimmerman (Sparta) 28.525; Kiara Yttri (Vorpqia co-op) 28.125.
— Todd Sommerfeldt
BOYS BASKETBALLCoulee ClassicSaturday, Jan. 25
G-E-T 66, Viroqua 44
The Red Hawks used 27 points from senior Grant Beirne to take out the Blackhawks.
Sawyer Schmidt added 17 points for G-E-T (6-6, 4-2), which has now won five of the past six games.
Viroqua (6-7, 3-3) was led by 13 points from junior Clayton Slack and 10 from junior Jacob Lutz.
GIRLS BASKETBALLCoulee ClassicSaturday, Jan. 25
G-E-T 61, Viroqua 18
Nothing more was reported to the Tribune. The Red Hawks are 8-7 overall, 4-3 in the conference, and the Blackhawks are 3-11, 0-6.
Arcadia 55, Westby 44
by Jeff Brown for the Tribune
The plan was to execute an inside-outside game with Mercedes Romo and Breah Golden launching from the perimeter, then having Ellie Hoesley stir things up in the paint.
The strategy worked for the Arcadia High School girls basketball team Saturday morning, but it was bolstered by a significant dose of Hannah Suchla.
Suchla, a senior making her first start of the season, scored 13 second-half points as Arcadia solidified its grip on the Coulee Conference standings with a 55-44 victory over second-place Westby. The Arcadia vs. Westby showdown was the second of eight games played as part of the 21st annual Coulee Classic at the La Crosse Center.
“Overall, I think we had a little bit of a slow start, but the kids really started to connect early in the second half and played some great team basketball,” Arcadia coach Tom Cowley said.
“We had some kids step up. (Westby) did a really nice job on a couple of our key players, and I told some of the kids at halftime that they would be coming out after you — he is a smart coach, he knows what he is doing. We just had to make some other kids step up, and they did.”
Arcadia, which has beaten Westby twice by an average margin of 13.5 points this season, pushed its Coulee mark to 7-0 and overall record to 10-2. Westby, which had its three-game winning streak snapped, fell to 5-2 in league play, 10-4 overall.
The latest Raiders’ victory might not have happened if not for Hoesley’s presence at both ends of the floor, and Suchla’s big second half. Hoesley, a Viterbo University recruit, finished with nine points, but her ability to drive the lane, then dish to an open teammate was big. So were her game-high 12 rebounds.
“(Penetrating) definitely works out well for us because we have a lot of good shooters, and we can drive, we can dribble, so it works out well for our team,” Hoesley said. “It was really awesome because (Suchla) has stepped up with that role and did awesome.
“I drove in and kicked it out, and she made some tough shots, so that was good for us. (Driving and kicking) is one of my favorite parts of the game as I like seeing my teammates scoring.”
Arcadia trailed only once — Alli Weninger opened the game with a 3-pointer for Westby — and used an 10-3 run to take control six minutes into the contest. The Norsemen, however, used McKenna Manske’s 3-point prowess to stay within striking distance.
Manske nailed her first two 3-point attempts and was 3-of-4 in the first half from deep. Overall, she was 5-of-8 from 3-point land and led all scorers with 15 points.
“We’ve been a team that has shot the ball really well from 3. That was just the shot that from early on, really fell for us. Then in the second half we went cold,” Westby coach Brian Huebner said.
“(Manske is) a great shooter and just loves to be that outside threat. Unfortunately we were not able to complement her enough with anything inside.”
Arcadia, which led 21-15 at the half, opened the second half with eight unanswered points, five of which came from Suchla’s hands in the form of a 3-pointer and a 6-footer from the baseline, to push its lead to 29-15. Suchla scored 11 of the Raiders’ first 19 second-half points.
Just when Westby appeared ready to make a run after a 3-pointer by Manske, Macy Stellner or Josi Bishop, Suchla or Hoesley would answer. The Norsemen converted 9 of 21 3-point attempts, but Arcadia simply shot better and was more efficient from the foul line.
The Raiders converted 17 of 43 shots from the field (40 percent) and sank 14 of 17 free-throw attempts.
Westby was 15-of-42 from the field and 5-of-13 from the line.
“This was definitely a big win for us, as Westby is a really nice and well-coached team,” said Cowley, who is in his third season at Arcadia.
“They have a lot of athletes on their team, and I told the kids to win on a neutral floor, it is a big game, and they stepped up and were ready for the challenge.”
Golden also hit double digits for Arcadia with 10 points, while Romo added nine, all of which came in the first half on three 3-point shots. Bishop also reached double figures for Westby with 10 points.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Westby 45,
Onalaska Luther 27WESTBY — The Norsemen (11-4, 6-2) maintained sole possession of second place in the conference by bouncing back from a loss to first-place Arcadia over the weekend.
Macy Stellner scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half for Westby, which held the Knights (10-6, 4-4) to seven first-half points as they tried to force a tie for second place.
Josi Bishop added nine points for the Norsemen, and Grace Manke and Cassie Warren each scored eight to lead Onalaska Luther.
Black River Falls 47, Viroqua 43VIROQUA — The Tigers picked up their first conference win of the season by taking care of the Blackhawks.
Makayla Nortman scored 11 of her game-high 18 points after halftime for Black River Falls (3-14, 1-6), and teammate Zyanna Deloney made two 3-pointers and added 12 points.
Sophomore Vanessa Lohr had 10 points to lead Viroqua (3-12, 0-7).