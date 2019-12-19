Viroqua, Westby high school sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday, Dec. 10NonconferenceViroqua 65, De Soto 30DE SOTO — Viroqua (2-2) got double-digit points from Drew Fortney (15), Clayton Slack (12) and Dawson Swenson (10) to lead the Blackhawks, who led 44-12 at half, to victory.
Kaden Pedretti led De Soto (0-4) with 13 points.
Friday, Dec. 13CouleeViroqua 55, G-E-T 52GALESVILLE — Jacob Lotz paced the Viroqua (3-2, 1-1) offense with 18 points while Dawson Swanson added 14 points.
Grant Beirne led all scorers, finishing with 22 points for G-E-T (0-4, 0-2).
Westby 70, Arcadia 58ARCADIA — It was the Davontae Spears show in Westby on Friday night.
Spears knocked down a pair of triples while going 9 of 10 from the free throw line to finish with a game-high 27 points. He was one of four Norsemen (2-1, 1-1) to finish in double figures joining Joe Armbruster (14), Hudson Lipski (13) and Devin Nelson (10).
Ethan Weltzien scored 18 to lead Arcadia (0-3, 0-2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday, Dec. 13CouleeArcadia 50, Westby 34WESTBY — Mercedes Romo knocked down four triples en route to scoring a team-high 17 points to help the Raiders (3-1, 2-0) to the road victory. Macy Stellner did her best to keep Westby (4-2, 1-1) in it. She scored 15 of Westby’s 21 first half points and finished with a game-high 22.
WRESTLING
Tuesday, Dec. 10NonconferenceWestby 35, Sparta 31SPARTA — Led by pins from Brock Hoskins (106 pounds), Logan Turben (126), Clay Nottestad (170) and Dylan Nottestad (220), the Norsemen defeated the Spartans.
Saturday, Dec. 14Devils DualsWISCONSIN DELLS — The Prairie du Chien, G-E-T/Mel-Min and Viroqua High School wrestling teams competed at the Devil’s Duals in Wisconsin Dells, finishing with respectable showings with Prairie du Chien finishing third, G-E-T/Mel-Min placed seventh and Viroqua 15 out of 32 teams.
Prairie du Chien finished third after falling to runner-up Burlington 40-26 in the semifinals and beating Hudson 48-22 for third.
The Blackhawks earned a spot in the championship bracket by beating Wautoma/Wild Rose 73-6 in their opening dual. Prairie du Chien breezed by Marshfield 50-25 before narrowly defeating G-E-T/Mel-Min 36-30 to advance to the semifinals.
Traeton Saint (160 pounds), Colten Wall (heavyweight) and Rhett Koenig (106) all had three pins on the day. Saint and Koenig finished 5-0, and Wall went 3-1.
G-E-T/Mel-Min started the day with a dominating 74-6 victory over Edgar to launch themselves into the championship bracket and used that momentum to finish seventh.
G-E-T/Mel-Min defeated Portage 47-25 before falling in close matches to Prairie du Chien 36-30 and then Cadott 39-33. They were able to rebound against Slinger 47-34 to take seventh.
Bryce Burns (195) led the way, going a perfect 5-0 on the day with four pins. Bryce Blaken (145) also finished with four pins while Jaden (160) and Hunter Anderson (170) finished with three.
Viroqua was in the consolation bracket after an opening 47-24 defeat to Lomira, but bounced back to finish 10th by defeating Oshkosh North 43-36 and Cumberland 44-29 before falling to Appleton West 42-40 in the ninth-place match. Josh Frye (113) and Cale Anderson (132) were a perfect 5-0 on the day to lead Viroqua.
Tomah InvitationalTOMAH — Tomah finished second with 379.5 points behind Lancaster (420.5 points). Caledonia (373.5 points) took fourth, Westby (297) was fifth, and Cashton finished 13th out of 14 teams.
Tomah’s Gavin Finch (113 pounds) finished second individually and went 4-1 on the day; Caleb Pollack (120) finished second and went 4-1; Nate Boulton (138) finished second and went 4-1; and Hayden Larson (heavyweight) finished second and went 4-1.
Caledonia’s Owen Denstad (106) finished second individually and went 4-1 on the day; Brandon Ross won his weight class (120) and went 5-0; Tucker Ginther won his weight class (126) and went 5-0; Isaac Denstad won his weight class (160) and went 5-0; Jack Strub (170) finished second and went 4-1; and Alec Francis won his weight class (heavyweight) and went 5-0.
Westby’s Logan Turben (126) finished second and went 4-1, and Conor Vatland (182) finished second and went 4-1.
Cashton’s Tristan Grant (152) finished second and went 4-1.
Monday, Dec. 16NonconferenceWestby 37, Ithaca/Weston 36WESTBY — Blake Hanson (113 pounds), Logan Turben (126), Conor Vatland (182) and Dylan Nottestad (220) all collected pins for Westby.
Trevor Lemke (132) won by major decision while Dakota Bakkestuen (152) won by a 10-4 decision for the Norsemen.
VOLLEYBALL
All-Tribune volleyballHONORABLE MENTIONRachel Gianoli, sr., De Soto; Eva Lee, sr., Westby.