Viroqua, Westby high school sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALLTuesday, Jan. 7 Nonconference Aquinas 47, Westby 40Sophomore Quinn Miskowski got the Aquinas High School boys basketball team off to the start it needed to break a two-game losing streak on Tuesday.
Miskowski scored 14 of his game-high 23 points in the first half to send the Blugolds on their way to a 47-40 nonconference victory over Westby at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Miskowski made three 3-pointers in the first half before hitting a fourth in the second. Gavin Wetzel added 10 points for Aquinas (3-5), which trailed 24-21 at halftime.
Westby (3-6) had three players reach double figures but only four players score. Davontae Spears led the team with 13 points, while Hudson Lipski added 12 and Devin Nelson 11.
Mauston 63, Viroqua 47MAUSTON, Wis. — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Tuesday, Jan. 14WEST SALEM — Senior David Lattos had five of his 16 points in overtime to lift the West Salem High School boys basketball team to a 53-49 Coulee Conference victory over Viroqua on Tuesday.
The Panthers (7-4, 4-2) scored 28 points in the second half to overcome a 10-point deficit, and Lattos scored 14 of his 16 after the first half while adding 10 rebounds. West Salem used the victory to take sole possession of the first place.
Senior Josh Hauser led West Salem with 17 points, while teammate CJ McConkey had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Junior Clayton Slack scored 15 points to lead Viroqua (6-5, 3-2), which started the game in first place and finished it in a four-way tie for second. Senior Dawson Swenson added 12 points for the Blackhawks.
GIRLS BASKETBALLTuesday, Jan. 7CouleeWestby 65, West Salem 57WEST SALEM — Junior Grace Hebel scored 15 of her game-high 20 points in the first half to help give the Norsemen (8-3, 4-1) a 38-17 halftime lead.
Macy Stellner hit four 3-pointers to add 16 points while Mckenna Manske finished with 10 for Westby.
Abbie Cavadini and Ella Jordan each scored 14 to lead West Salem (6-4, 3-2).
Onalaska 49, Viroqua 20ONALASKA — The first possession of Tuesday night’s game against Viroqua didn’t completely go the way the Onalaska Luther girls basketball team wanted.
The Knights moved the well for 40 seconds, and that was good. It didn’t lead to a shot, however, and the Blackhawks took over by forcing a turnover.
But Onalaska Luther worked hard at possessing the ball and defending anything Viroqua threw at it and did both pretty consistently in a convincing 49-20 Coulee Conference victory.
Senior Grace Manke scored 13 points, and sophomore Rachel Koenig added 11.
The win is the Knights’ fourth in a row and gives them an 8-2 overall record for the first time since the 2010-2011 season.
“I think we definitely worked the ball around well and took smart shots,” said Manke, who was 6-for-10 from the floor and had four rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocked shots. “We had a good game from the inside when we got the ball there.”
Second-year coach Ryan Svendsen said ball movement had been a point of emphasis.”We want to move the ball side to side to get a good look,” Svendsen said. “We don’t look to take that shot when we get it enough, but it’s getting better.
“We can put up some big numbers when we shoot it better than we did tonight.”
Onalaska Luther (8-2, 3-1) only shot 30.2 percent (19-for-63), but they kept possessions alive with 18 offensive rebounds. Freshman Hannah Matzke had seven of those and led the team with 11 total rebounds.
The Blackhawks (2-8, 0-4) didn’t get their first basket until 11 minutes, 54 seconds remained in the first half and only had six points in the first half. Viroqua reached double figures when Hallie Sherry hit a jump shot to cut the Knights’ lead to 38-10 with 7:03 left.
The Blackhawks were led by Sherry’s seven points and shot 21.4 percent (9-for-42) from the floor with 27 possessions ending in turnovers.
Junior Cassie Warren hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points to go with four steals for Onalaska Luther, which now prepares for a tough stretch of games.
The Knights play at Arcadia (7-1, 4-0), ranked ninth in Division 3 by The Associated Press, on Friday before heading to Melrose-Mindoro (9-0), ranked second in Division 4, on Jan. 14.
Friday, Jan. 10CouleeWest Salem 71, Viroqua 22VIROQUA — Junior Maddie Quick had 11 of her game-high 19 points in the second half, and sophomore teammate Ella Jordan scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half as the Panthers (7-4, 4-2) rolled to their sixth win in seven games.
West Salem had a 44-9 lead at the half.
Monday, Jan. 13NonconferenceRoyall 53, Viroqua 27VIROQUA — Sophomore Vanessa Lohr scored nine points to lead the Blackhawks (2-10).
GIRLS HOCKEYTuesday, Jan. 7NonconferenceOnalaska co-op 4, Viroqua co-op 2VIROQUA — Kiya Bronston had a hat trick as the Hilltoppers improved to 7-7. Anna Szymanski score the Onalaska co-op’s other goal.
Erin Simonson and Rachel Simonson scored for the Blackhawks (2-9-1).
Bronston, a sophomore, has 26 goals this season.
WRESTLINGTuesday, Jan. 7CouleeWest Salem/Bangor 48, Westby 27WEST SALEM — The Catbirds recorded five pins to hold off the Norsemen.
Elijah Schniepp-Duffy (120 pounds), Hayden Lyga (152), Luke Noel (160), Chris Najera (195) and Nick Ziegler (106) all won by pin for West Salem/bangor.
Dakota Bakkestuen (145), Conor Vatland (170), Dylan Nottestad (220) and Ty Harbbaugh (285) all won by pin for Westby, which had a highlight victory from Logan Turben, who beat Carlyle Lyga 2-1 at 126.
BOYS HOCKEYTuesday, Jan. 14NonconferenceAquinas co-op 6, Viroqua 2ONALASKA — The Avalanche scored three times in the first period and got goals from six different players en route to their second win of the season.
Evan Johnson led the way for the Aquinas co-op (2-12-1) with a goal and three assists. Jacob Daily had two assists, while Joey Zimmerman and Brennan Dirks had a goal and an assist apiece.
Jake Krause and Ty Milutinovich each scored for the Blackhawks (3-10)