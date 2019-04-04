SOFTBALL
Friday, March 29
Viroqua 8, Kickapoo 4
VIROQUA — A four-run fifth inning was enough for the Blackhawks to break a 4-4 tie and nail down the win over Kickapoo.
Viroqua had 12 hits, three of which came from Olivia Thew. Chandlor Volden, Hallie Sherry, Alicia Stuber and Jessica Tryggestad had the remaining eight hits with two apiece.
Mackenzie Stalsberg struck out 10 and walked three to earn the win.
Tuesday, April 2
Coulee
Westby 16, Viroqua 1 (5)
VIROQUA — Macy Stellner had two hits, including a double, and two RBI, Chloe Stellner hit two doubles, and five other Norsemen had multiple hits in the blowout win. Claire Griffin tallied the win, striking out three in three innings for Westby (1-2, 1-0).
Chandlor Volden and Jessica Tryggestad each doubled for Viroqua (1-1, 0-1).
BASEBALL
Friday, March 29
Prairie du Chien 5, Viroqua 4 (8)
Prairie du Chien scored once to tie the game in the seventh inning and again to win it in the eighth at Copeland Park.
Viroqua used a two-run bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead and was led by Clayton Slack and Mason Skrede’s two hits apiece.
Reliever Dylan Coleman was the winning pitcher for Prairie du Chien after taking over for Gavin Gillitzer. Tyler Smock had two hits, and six others contributed with one.
Monday, April 1
Coulee
Viroqua 12, West Salem 4
WEST SALEM — Andrew Wedwick had a three-hit game, and drove in three runs for the Blackhawks.
Clayton Slack, Evan Hubatch, Kyler Buros and Tate Knutson each drove in two runs.
West Salem’s Trenton Foreman had an RBI triple.
Tuesday, April 2
Nonconference
Viroqua 12, Lancaster 2 (5)
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks scored in all five innings and had four extra-base hits to finish things early against Lancaster.
Viroqua sped ahead after producing a four-run first inning, and closed things out with a 4-run fifth inning. Hunter Vikemyr went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI as Clayton Slack (2-for-4), Andrew Wedwick (2-for-4) and Tate Knutson (2-for-4) all doubled.
Mason Skrede earned the win by allowing three hits while striking out four and walking none.
Aquinas 4, Westby 0
WESTBY — Seven Blugolds recorded a hit.
Aquinas broke away from a scoreless tie with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and another in the fifth. Brandon Merfeld led the way with a double.
Jake Savoldelli pitched six innings with five strikeouts and one walk. Westby recorded five hits.
