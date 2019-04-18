BASEBALL
Monday, April 15
Coulee
Westby 5, West Salem 0
WEST SALEM — Sam Strangstalien shut out the Panthers, allowing four hits and striking out eight to earn the win.
The Norsemen tallied nine hits, three of which came off the bat of Hunter Ward (3-for-3). Sam Berg (2-for-4, double) also contributed with a pair of hits.
Trenton Foreman wound up with the loss after pitching 2⅔ innings with one hit and two runs.
Viroqua 3, Arcadia 0
Arcadia 4, Viroqua 1
ARCADIA — Hunter Vikemyr tossed a no-hitter in the opening game for Viroqua, allowing base-runners on a hit-by-pitch in the third inning and a sixth-inning walk. He struck out 12 and walked none, as his teammates picked him up with a run in the third inning and two in the fourth.
Nate Breska was nearly as good in the second game for Arcadia, as he scattered three hits and an unearned run to earn a split. Arcadia posted a four-run sixth inning to pull away.
Tuesday, April 16
Nonconference
Sparta 4, Westby 3
SPARTA — A four-run fourth inning gave the Spartans all the offense they’d need.
Brett Stuessel had a double and two RBI, Adam McKee had two hits, including a triple, and Jess Sullivan was 2-for-3 with a double to power Sparta’s offense.
Westby was led by Sam Berg (2-for-3).
SOFTBALL
Monday, April 15
Coulee
Westby 9, Onalaska Luther 2
ONALASKA — Westby led 8-0 before Luther was able to get its offense going.
Ruby DeGarmo had two hits and three RBI, while McKenna Manske had two doubles to power the Norsemen.
Cynda Protsman had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for Luther.
Tuesday, April 16
Coulee
Arcadia 8, Westby 5
WESTBY — The Raiders scored four runs in the first inning, including a two-run home run by Allie Pronschinske, to get the offense going. Abby Suchla, Linzy Sendelbach and Hannah Suchla each had two hits for Arcadia (3-1, 3-1), which had 10.
Suchla struck out two and walked one in pitching a six-hitter, and Claire Griffin struck out four and walked one for the Norsemen.
Westby (2-5, 2-3) was led by Kay Frydenlund, who went 2-for-4 with a double, and Lauren Jacobs, who was 2-for-4.
