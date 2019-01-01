La Crosse Center, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 28-29
106
Cale Anderson (22-2) placed 4th and scored 34.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1—Cale Anderson (Viroqua) 22-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2—Cale Anderson (Viroqua) 22-2 won by fall over Josh Route (Hastings) 9-8 (Fall 1:11)
Champ. Round 3—Cale Anderson (Viroqua) 22-2 won by major decision over Parker Heintz (Lodi) 16-6 (MD 14-3)
Quarterfinal—Cale Anderson (Viroqua) 22-2 won by fall over Mason Welsh (Iowa-Grant/Highland) 17-4 (Fall 4:33)
Semifinal—Remington Bontreger (Lancaster) 18-1 won by decision over Cale Anderson (Viroqua) 22-2 (Dec 4-3)
Cons. Semi—Cale Anderson (Viroqua) 22-2 won by decision over Parker Kratochvill (Holmen) 20-6 (Dec 12-5)
3rd Place Match—Blaine Brenner (Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee) 23-2 won by fall over Cale Anderson (Viroqua) 22-2 (Fall 3:23)
113
Josh Frye (22-3) placed 5th and scored 33.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1—Josh Frye (Viroqua) 22-3 won by fall over Tucker Ginther (Caledonia/Houston) 5-4 (Fall 0:50)
Champ. Round 2—Josh Frye (Viroqua) 22-3 won by fall over Tyler Derenne (Luxemburg-Casco) 11-9 (Fall 1:03)
Champ. Round 3—Josh Frye (Viroqua) 22-3 won by decision over Alex Pellowski (Holmen) 19-6 (Dec 5-2)
Quarterfinal—Owen Heinz (Pulaski) 18-1 won by decision over Josh Frye (Viroqua) 22-3 (Dec 8-1)
Cons. Round 6—Josh Frye (Viroqua) 22-3 won by fall over Treyton Ackman (Spencer/Columbus Catholic) 20-4 (Fall 3:00)
Cons. Round 7—Josh Frye (Viroqua) 22-3 won by fall over Alex Wicks (Stoughton) 11-7 (Fall 2:11)
Cons. Semi—Ryan Henningson (Winona/Winona Cotter) 20-1 won by fall over Josh Frye (Viroqua) 22-3 (Fall 1:37)
5th Place Match—Josh Frye (Viroqua) 22-3 won by major decision over Chandler Curtis (Lodi) 20-6 (MD 9-0)
120
Austin Winker (8-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1—Hunter Godard (Auburndale) 12-7 won by decision over Austin Winker (Viroqua) 8-11 (Dec 6-1)
Cons. Round 1—Austin Winker (Viroqua) 8-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2—Drew Bergstedt (Eastview) 10-6 won by decision over Austin Winker (Viroqua) 8-11 (Dec 4-0)
126
Lucas Oldham (14-7) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1—Lucas Oldham (Viroqua) 14-7 won by fall over Dylan Taber (Belmont/Platteville) 8-9 (Fall 1:36)
Champ. Round 2—Julian Purney (Gale-Ett.-Tremp./Melrose-Mind.) 21-1 won by fall over Lucas Oldham (Viroqua) 14-7 (Fall 1:32)
Cons. Round 2—Lucas Oldham (Viroqua) 14-7 won by fall over Cayden Henning (New Richmond) 10-10 (Fall 1:51)
Cons. Round 3—Tyler Jahn (Holmen) 8-8 won by decision over Lucas Oldham (Viroqua) 14-7 (Dec 5-4)
132
Cole Mayberry (5-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1—Braeden Whitehead (Stoughton) 17-1 won by fall over Cole Mayberry (Viroqua) 5-10 (Fall 0:49)
Cons. Round 1—Bryce Hunsberger (Hudson) 9-9 won by fall over Cole Mayberry (Viroqua) 5-10 (Fall 0:30)
138
Case Mayberry (5-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1—Logan West (Holmen) 14-5 won by fall over Case Mayberry (Viroqua) 5-11 (Fall 1:01)
Cons. Round 1—Case Mayberry (Viroqua) 5-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2—Isaac Oyen (Lancaster) 11-7 won by fall over Case Mayberry (Viroqua) 5-11 (Fall 2:08)
145
Brecken Fortney (3-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1—Monty Jennings (Ithaca/Weston) 10-5 won by fall over Brecken Fortney (Viroqua) 3-9 (Fall 0:43)
Cons. Round 1—Cooper Johnston (Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern) 4-9 won by fall over Brecken Fortney (Viroqua) 3-9 (Fall 1:51)
152
Colton Fox (3-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1—Ben Terlion (Muskego) 11-6 won by decision over Colton Fox (Viroqua) 3-9 (Dec 7-1)
Cons. Round 1—Cody Church (Medford) 1-2 won by fall over Colton Fox (Viroqua) 3-9 (Fall 4:48)
170
Remington Running (3-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1—Alex Witt (Monroe) 22-5 won by fall over Remington Running (Viroqua) 3-10 (Fall 2:36)
Cons. Round 1—Remington Running (Viroqua) 3-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2—Markus Helmers (Gale-Ett.-Tremp./Melrose-Mind.) 12-7 won by fall over Remington Running (Viroqua) 3-10 (Fall 3:28)
182
Paul Nickelotti (7-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1—Tyler Hach (Riverdale) 20-6 won by fall over Paul Nickelotti (Viroqua) 7-11 (Fall 3:05)
Cons. Round 1—Paul Nickelotti (Viroqua) 7-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2—Jake LaVenture (New Richmond) 12-7 won by fall over Paul Nickelotti (Viroqua) 7-11 (Fall 3:37)
195
Tyler Hannah (12-1) placed 3rd and scored 34.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1—Tyler Hannah (Viroqua) 12-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2—Tyler Hannah (Viroqua) 12-1 won by fall over Donald Laufenberg (Iowa-Grant/Highland) 9-8 (Fall 2:19)
Champ. Round 3—Tyler Hannah (Viroqua) 12-1 won by tech fall over Clayton Jorgenson (La Crescent-Hokah) 10-6 (TF-1.5 3:20 (18-3))
Quarterfinal—Tyler Hannah (Viroqua) 12-1 won by decision over Will Schaefer (Belmont/Platteville) 20-3 (Dec 6-4)
Semifinal—Sam Mitchell (Marshfield) 24-0 won by decision over Tyler Hannah (Viroqua) 12-1 (Dec 3-2)
Cons. Semi—Tyler Hannah (Viroqua) 12-1 won by decision over Brooks Empey (Stoughton) 21-5 (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match—Tyler Hannah (Viroqua) 12-1 won by decision over Will Schaefer (Belmont/Platteville) 20-3 (Dec 5-3)
220
Braxton Cary (11-8) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1—Braxton Cary (Viroqua) 11-8 won by fall over Austin Zainhofsky (Eau Claire North) 4-6 (Fall 3:05)
Champ. Round 2—Tyler Nachtigal (Winona/Winona Cotter) 17-2 won by fall over Braxton Cary (Viroqua) 11-8 (Fall 0:17)
Cons. Round 2—Tanner Krage (Caledonia/Houston) 3-7 won by fall over Braxton Cary (Viroqua) 11-8 (Fall 2:29)
Information from TrackWrestling.com
