Viroqua's Cale Anderson heads to state for a fourth time

Viroqua senior Cale Anderson is making his fourth trip to the WIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament.

The 78th State Individual Wrestling Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13. The Division 1 tournament will be held at Kaukauna High School. The Division 2 tournament will be conducted at Adams-Friendship High School, with the Division 3 tournament held at Wausau East High School. Anderson will compete in the Division 2 tournament.

At last year's state tournament, Anderson placed sixth. He took third at state as a freshman and sophomore.

Anderson (20-0) won the sectional championship at 152 pounds at the WIAA Division 2 wrestling sectional held in Richland Center, Saturday, Feb. 6.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.