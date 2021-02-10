 Skip to main content
Viroqua's Cale Anderson heads to state for a fourth time
Viroqua's Cale Anderson heads to state for a fourth time

Cale Anderson Viroqua

Viroqua senior Cale Anderson looks to finish a single-leg takedown on Prairie du Chien senior Matt Rogge during the 152-pound first-place match in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Richland Center Sectional.

 SEAN DAVIS Lee Newspapers

Viroqua senior Cale Anderson is making his fourth trip to the WIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament.

The 78th State Individual Wrestling Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13. The Division 1 tournament will be held at Kaukauna High School. The Division 2 tournament will be conducted at Adams-Friendship High School, with the Division 3 tournament held at Wausau East High School. Anderson will compete in the Division 2 tournament.

At last year's state tournament, Anderson placed sixth. He took third at state as a freshman and sophomore.

Anderson (20-0) won the sectional championship at 152 pounds at the WIAA Division 2 wrestling sectional held in Richland Center, Saturday, Feb. 6.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

