Viroqua's Cale Anderson, Katrina Koppa named Coulee Conference Scholar Athletes

Viroqua High School senior athletes Cale Anderson and Katrina Koppa have been named Coulee Conference Scholar Athletes.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the WIAA will not be choosing statewide recipients. They will only have local recognition. Anderson and Koppa will be honored at the Coulee Conference scholar athlete banquet April 12.
Anderson’s AP courses have included calculus, environmental science and psychology. A three-sport athlete, he earned four letters in wrestling, two in football and one in cross country. His team leadership roles include being the wrestling and football captain his senior year.
From 2018 to 2021, he was named to the first team all-conference wrestling team four times. Anderson qualified for the state wrestling tournament four years, placing third in 2018 and 2019, sixth in 2020 and first in 2021.
After high school, Anderson, who has a 4.108 grade-point average, plans on attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in kinesiology.
Koppa’s AP courses have included environmental science, U.S. history, English language and composition, statistics, psychology and calculus. A three-sport athlete, she earned four letters in cross country, two in track and one in gymnastics. Her team leadership roles include being the manager for gymnastics in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons; she only competed in the 2017-18 season.
Her all-conference honors in cross country include second team in 2017, first team in 2018, honorable mention in 2019 and first team in 2020. Koppa’s all-conference honors in track include honorable mention in 2018 and four-time place winner in 2019.
Koppa ran at cross-country sectionals in 2017, 2018, 2019 and sub-sectionals in 2020. She qualified for state gymnastics on beam in 2018 (she placed fifth at sectionals). At the track sectionals in 2018, she placed sixth in triple jump. She placed fifth in 100m hurdles and sixth in triple jump at the 2019 state track meet.
She and the track team won conference in 2018 and 2019. The cross-country team placed second at conference in 2017, won conference in 2018 and placed fourth at conference in 2019. In 2018, she was part of the gymnastics team that placed second at sectionals and qualified for state.
After high school, Koppa, who has a grade-point average of 4.180, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison for a psychology major.
