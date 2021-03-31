Viroqua's Cale Anderson, Katrina Koppa named Coulee Conference Scholar Athletes

Viroqua High School senior athletes Cale Anderson and Katrina Koppa have been named Coulee Conference Scholar Athletes.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the WIAA will not be choosing statewide recipients. They will only have local recognition. Anderson and Koppa will be honored at the Coulee Conference scholar athlete banquet April 12.

Anderson’s AP courses have included calculus, environmental science and psychology. A three-sport athlete, he earned four letters in wrestling, two in football and one in cross country. His team leadership roles include being the wrestling and football captain his senior year.

From 2018 to 2021, he was named to the first team all-conference wrestling team four times. Anderson qualified for the state wrestling tournament four years, placing third in 2018 and 2019, sixth in 2020 and first in 2021.

After high school, Anderson, who has a 4.108 grade-point average, plans on attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in kinesiology.